Forex Today: US Dollar tries to find support following last week's selloff

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 26:
The US Dollar (USD) holds steady against its major rivals early Monday after having suffered heavy losses in the previous week. IFO sentiment data from Germany will be featured in the European docket. Later in the day, Durable Goods Orders data for July and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index data for August from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.37%
|-1.89%
|-2.67%
|-1.25%
|-1.53%
|-2.61%
|-2.14%
|EUR
|1.37%
|-0.60%
|-1.29%
|0.12%
|-0.24%
|-1.42%
|-0.81%
|GBP
|1.89%
|0.60%
|-0.85%
|0.70%
|0.35%
|-0.76%
|-0.21%
|JPY
|2.67%
|1.29%
|0.85%
|1.38%
|1.14%
|0.18%
|0.40%
|CAD
|1.25%
|-0.12%
|-0.70%
|-1.38%
|-0.31%
|-1.30%
|-0.94%
|AUD
|1.53%
|0.24%
|-0.35%
|-1.14%
|0.31%
|-1.03%
|-0.57%
|NZD
|2.61%
|1.42%
|0.76%
|-0.18%
|1.30%
|1.03%
|0.49%
|CHF
|2.14%
|0.81%
|0.21%
|-0.40%
|0.94%
|0.57%
|-0.49%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The USD came under heavy selling pressure on Friday after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a dovish speech. Powell said that the time has come for the monetary policy to adjust while delivering opening remarks at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. "We will do everything we can to support a strong labor market as we make further progress toward price stability," he added. The USD Index fell 0.8% on Friday and lost 1.7% for the week, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell nearly 1.5% following Powell's speech. Early Monday, the 10-year yield stays in negative territory below 3.8% and the USD Index fluctuates in a tight channel at around 100.70.
Reuters reported over the weekend that Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday, as Israel's military said it carried out a wave of pre-emptive strikes across southern Lebanon to thwart a large-scale rocket and drone attack by Hezbollah. US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day in the European morning on Monday.
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum ahead of the weekend and reached its highest level in over a year at 1.1200. The pair stays in a consolidation phase early Monday and was last seen trading at around 1.1180.
GBP/USD extended its weekly rally on Friday and rose above 1.3200 for the first time since March 2022. The pair retreats slightly in the European morning and trades a few pips below 1.3200.
USD/JPY stays under bearish pressure to start the week after losing over 1% on Friday and trades deep in the red below 144.00. Earlier in the day, the data from Japan showed that the Leading Economic Index edged higher to 109.0 in June from 108.6 in May.
Gold surged higher on Friday and closed the week above $2,500. XAU/USD continues to stretch higher in the European morning and closes in on $2,520.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1200 after German IFO data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades marginally lower on the day below 1.1200 in the European session, even though the IFO sentiment figures from Germany came in slightly better than expected. Investors await Durable Goods orders data from the US.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 as USD finds its feet
GBP/USD is off multi-month highs to tread water near 1.3200 early Monday. The US Dollar attempts a minor recovery amid souring risk sentiment, acting as a headwind for the pair. Middle East geopolitical risks and US Durable Goods data are closely eyed.
Gold price advances toward record highs at $2,532
Gold price finds fresh demand and advances toward an all-time high of $2,535 in the European session on Monday. The bright metal stays underpinned by the Middle East geopolitical tensions and increased dovish Fed bets, which keep a check on the US Dollar bounce.
Toncoin price crashes double-digits as Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested
Toncoin (TON) plunged 14% in two days, reaching a low of $5.23 on Sunday. As of Monday, it trades at around $5.73. This bearish sentiment was initiated by the arrest of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, by the Fench authorities on Saturday.
Powell keeps the door for 50bps rate cut open
The USD was the weakest performer in the G-10 forex space last week, As Fed Chair Powell delivered another policy pivot at the Jackson Hole conference. Powell’s message that the ‘time has come’ for rate cuts provided greater conviction to the markets on a September rate cut.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.