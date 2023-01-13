Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 13:
After having suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on Thursday, the US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand early Friday with the US Dollar Index trading flat slightly above 102.00. As investors assess how the December inflation data from the US will shape the Federal Reserve's rate outlook, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 3.5% and US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day. The European economic docket will feature Industrial Production and Trade Balance data for November. In the second half of the day, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey for January and the Fed's Index of Common Inflation Expectations for the third quarter will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday that the annual Consumer Price Index declined to 6.5% in December from 7.1% in November. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged lower to 5.7% from 6% in the same period. Following these data releases, the probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate hike jumped above 90%, according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, from 75% early Thursday. Additionally, several Fed policymakers voiced their support for a 25 bps rate hike at the next meeting.
During the Asian trading hours on Friday, the data from China revealed that the trade surplus widened to $78 billion from $69.8 billion in November. With this reading surpassing the market expectation for a trade surplus of $76.2 billion, the Shanghai Composite Index gained traction and was last seen gaining more than 1% on the day.
Following Thursday's impressive rally, EUR/USD touched its highest level since April at 1.0868 early Friday before retreating below 1.0850.
GBP/USD gained more than 50 pips on Thursday but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase at around 1.2200 early Friday. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.1% in November following October's 0.5% growth. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation for a contraction of 0.2%, it failed to help the Pound Sterling regather its bullish momentum.
USD/JPY fell sharply on Thursday and continued to push lower during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair was last seen trading at around 128.70, down 0.4% on the day.
Fueled by falling US Treasury bond yields, Gold price rose above $1,900 for the first time in nearly 8 months. In the early European morning, XAU/USD is moving sideways slightly above $1,890.
Bitcoin capitalized on improving market mood and advanced beyond $19,000 on Thursday, gaining more than 5% on a daily basis. BTC/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around $18,800 early Friday. Ethereum extended its winning streak into a fifth straight day on Thursday and rose above $1,400 before staging a technical correction on Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2200 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in a narrow channel at around 1.2200 in the early European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that GDP grew 0.1% in November, compared to the market expectation for a contraction of 0.2%, but failed to trigger a market reaction.
EUR/USD corrects toward 1.0800 as USD rebounds with yields
EUR/USD retreats from a nine-month high toward 1.0800 amid a light EU calendar on Friday. The currency pair remains on the back foot, as the US Dollar recover alongside US Treasury yields following the US inflation data-led blow. US Consumer Sentiment data eyed.
Gold price yearns for acceptance above $1,900 after US CPI
Gold price is retreating from near eight-month highs of $1,902 reached following the release of the US CPI data on Thursday. Gold bulls take a breather this Friday, as the US Dollar is attempting a minor recovery in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields.
Ethereum price falls as BTC takes center stage after US CPI announcement
Ethereum price shows a stagnation of its move after it slices through a crucial hurdle, indicating that the rally is exhausting. Since all eyes are on BTC, investors seem to have lost interest in ETH as it took a backseat.
Fed pivot trade gets another boost
The Fed pivot trade got another boost on Thursday, this after US CPI declined further in December. Traders are now fully embracing a 2023 Fed policy turnaround despite still higher core services inflation reads and strong employment numbers.