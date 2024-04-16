Forex Today: US Dollar stretches higher ahead of Fedspeak, housing data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 16:

The US Dollar (USD) continues to gather strength early Tuesday after outperforming its major rivals on Monday. The US economic docket will feature Housing Starts and Building Permits data for March. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will release Industrial Production figures and several Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, will be delivering speeches later in the American session.

Although easing geopolitical tensions made it difficult for the USD to find demand in the first half of the day on Monday, the currency gathered bullish momentum after upbeat Retail Sales data. In turn, the USD Index closed in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day. Early Tuesday, the index continues to push higher toward 106.50 and trades at its strongest level since early November. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.6% after rising nearly 2% on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reportedly told his Chinese counterpart in a phone conversation that Iran is willing to "exercise restraint and has no intention of further escalating the situation." Following the sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes on Monday, US stock index futures trade marginally lower early Tuesday.

During the Asian trading hours, the data from China showed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 5.3% in the first quarter. This reading followed the 5.2% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and came in better than the market expectation of 5%. On a negative note, Retail Sales in China grew 3.1% on a yearly basis in March, falling short of analysts' estimate for an increase of 4.5%.

AUD/USD came under bearish pressure following the mixed Chinese data and was last seen trading at its lowest level in five months, slightly above 0.6400.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday that it's important for currencies to move in a stable manner, reflecting fundamentals. Hayashi refrained from commenting on a possible intervention but reiterated that they are prepared to take all measures. USD/JPY gained 0.6% on Monday and reached its highest level in over 30 years before going into a consolidation phase below 154.50.

The UK's Office for National Statistic reported early Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.2% in the three months to February from 4%. Further details of the report showed that the wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, edged lower to 6% from 6.1% on a yearly basis. GBP/USD pushed lower toward 1.2400 after the data and touched its weakest level since mid-November.

Gold declined toward $2,320 in the early American session on Monday, pressured by rising US yields and the broad-based USD strength. The risk-averse market atmosphere, however, helped XAU/USD gather bullish momentum later in the day. After rising more than 1.5% on Monday, Gold seems to have stabilized at around $2,380 early Tuesday.

EUR/USD's recovery attempt remained short-lived on Monday and the pair closed the fifth consecutive day in the red. In the European morning on Tuesday, EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades within a touching distance of 1.0600.

Later in the day, Statistics Canada will publish the Consumer Price Index data for March. USD/CAD stays in positive territory above 1.3800 in the European morning.