Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 22:
The US Dollar seems to have lost its strength early Tuesday after having registered impressive gains against its major rivals on Monday. The US Dollar Index stays quiet slightly above 107.50 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to move sideways at around 3.8%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day, pointing to a neutral market mood. Later in the day, the European Commission will release the November Consumer Confidence data for the Eurozone and the US economic docket will feature Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. Investors will continue to pay close attention to comments from central bankers.
The US dollar benefited from the risk-averse market environment on Monday as markets reacted to concerning coronavirus news from China. Investors grow increasingly worried about a global economic downturn with China refraining from further easing Covid restrictions. On Monday, China reported more than 28,000 new local cases and the city of Beijing announced that it will be shutting down parks and museums from Tuesday. Although the latest developments show that the situation is getting worse, safe-haven flows are yet to dominate the action.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices came under heavy bearish pressure during the American trading hours on Monday after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that Saudi Arabia was planning to raise OPEC+ production. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to a fresh 2022-low of $75.25 on this headline. Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, however, denied this claim and noted that they were not discussing a potential increase in output. In turn, crude oil prices recovered sharply and the WTI was last seen trading flat on the day slightly above $80.
EUR/USD lost nearly 100 pips on Monday before going into a consolidation phase at around 1.0250 early Tuesday. Comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials highlight a difference of opinion regarding the next rate move. ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said late Monday that there were many conditions for the next rate hike to be less than 75 basis points (bps). On the other hand, ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann noted that he would support a 75 bps rate increase at the next meeting in case the situation remains the same.
GBP/USD dipped below 1.1800 on Monday but staged a rebound later in the day to close above that level. The pair trades in a tight channel below 1.1850 in the European morning.
USD/JPY gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 142.00 area on Monday on the back of broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength. The pair stays in a consolidation phase near that level early Tuesday.
Gold price dropped to a 10-day low near $1,730 on Monday but it managed to limit its losses with the US T-bond yields failing to gain traction. XAU/USD trades modestly higher on the day above $1,740 in the European trading hours.
Bitcoin lost over 3% on Monday and touched its lowest level in two years below $15,500. BTC/USD was last seen trading in a tight channel near $15,700. Ethereum is already down nearly 5% since the beginning of the week and trades within a touching distance of the multi-month low it set at $1,070 earlier in the month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains around 1.0250, as US Dollar steadies
EUR/USD is trading sideways at around 1.0250 in early European trading. Less-hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers weighs on the US Dollar and the US Treasury yields. Meanwhile, ECB officials see the need for smaller rate increases next month.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.1850 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding onto the recovery gains at around 1.1850, as the US Dollar recovery fizzles out alongside the US Treasury yields following recent mIxed messages from the Fed officials. Brexit debates and Fedspeak will be eyed in absence of high-tier US economic data.
Gold looks to recapture $1,750 amid a potential bull flag Premium
Gold price turns positive on Tuesday, the first time in five trading days. China's covid woes hurt risk sentiment, weighing on the US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar pauses, digesting the latest US Federal Reserve commentary.
Here’s how Solana price can prevent a crash to $5 or lower
Solana price has faced the brunt of the FTX fallout as it has been on a downtrend since November 2021. This non-stop nosedive escalated exactly a year later as the FTX exchange came under fire and went under.
Renewed crackdowns in China raise the probability of recession everywhere
This week is a short one in the US because Thanksgiving comes on Thursday and while markets are open on Friday, lots of folks make it a 4-day weekend--trading will be thin in every class. We also get the S&P flash manufacturing and services PMI’s.