Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 24:
Pressured by the disappointing macroeconomic data releases and the dovish tone seen in the FOMC Minutes, the US Dollar suffered heavy losses against its rivals with the US Dollar Index (DXY losing nearly 1% on Wednesday. The DXY stays on the back foot early Thursday and continues to edge lower despite thin holiday trading. Bond and stock markets in the US will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The European economic docket will feature IFO sentiment surveys and the European Central Bank will publish the Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts.
The data published by S&P Global revealed on Wednesday that the business activity in the US private sector contracted sharply in November. Commenting on the data, "business conditions across the US worsened in November," noted Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "According to the preliminary PMI survey findings, with output and demand falling at increased rates, consistent with the economy contracting at an annualised rate of 1%."
The US Dollar selloff that was triggered by gloomy PMI surveys intensified later in the day after the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting revealed that most policymakers backed slowing the pace of rate increases soon. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in December currently stands at 76%. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell nearly 2% and closed the day below 3.7%. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes closed higher, reflecting the positive impact of the Fed's publication on risk sentiment.
EUR/USD capitalized on the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and climbed to a fresh weekly high above 1.0400. The pair continues to edge higher toward 1.0450 early Thursday.
GBP/USD gained nearly 200 pips on Wednesday and broke above 1.2000. The pair was last seen trading at its highest level since mid-August near 1.2100.
USD/JPY fell sharply for the second straight day on Wednesday and erased all of its weekly gains. The pair continues to push lower early Thursday and fluctuates below 139.00.
Gold price took advantage of falling US Treasury bond yields and closed above $1,750 on Wednesday. XAU/USD edges higher toward $1,760 in the European morning.
The risk-positive market environment helped Bitcoin find demand and BTC/USD was last seen gaining nearly 1% on the day at around $16,700. Similarly, Ethereum is up already more than 2% on the day at $1,200 after having gained 4% on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marches toward 1.0450 ahead of German IFO, ECB minutes
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0450 in early European trading. The US Dollar licks its dovish Fed minutes-inflicted wounds amid light trading on Thanksgiving Day and weaker US Treasury yields. Focus shifts to German IFO and ECB minutes.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.2100 on softer US Dollar, Brexit in focus
GBP/USD is cheering broad US Dollar weakness to defend gains below 1.2100. Brexit pessimism, mixed UK PMIs probe the upside momentum during Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Dovish Fed minutes and downbeat US statistics weigh down on the dollar.
Gold retreats from 50-SMA to pare Fed, China-linked gains
Gold price consolidates intraday gains during three-day uptrend. Market sentiment remains positive amid hopes of easy Fed rate hikes, more stimulus from China. XAU/USD bulls may struggle amid Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations
FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.
European sentiment improves, but recessions unavoidable
Eurozone and U.K. purchasing manager indices were better than expected in November, but remain in contraction territory.