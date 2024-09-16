Forex Today: US Dollar slides, Gold at record-high as big central bank week gets underway

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 16:

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to stay resilient against its major rivals at the beginning of the week, which will feature monetary policy announcements from major central banks and key macroeconomic data releases. The European Central Bank (ECB) will release a revision to second-quarter Labor Cost data and Eurostat will publish Trade Balance figures for July on Monday. Later in the day, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index data for September will be featured in the US economic docket.

Growing expectations for a large Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut at this week's policy meeting caused the USD to come under selling pressure in the second half of the previous week. The USD Index stays on the back foot in the European morning and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day below 101.00. In the meantime, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds slightly above 3.6%.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.23% -0.27% -1.76% 0.10% -0.82% -0.07% 0.05% EUR 0.23% -0.09% -1.48% 0.38% -0.64% 0.18% 0.26% GBP 0.27% 0.09% -1.51% 0.43% -0.55% 0.25% 0.35% JPY 1.76% 1.48% 1.51% 1.91% 0.99% 1.72% 2.05% CAD -0.10% -0.38% -0.43% -1.91% -0.88% -0.19% 0.11% AUD 0.82% 0.64% 0.55% -0.99% 0.88% 0.80% 0.88% NZD 0.07% -0.18% -0.25% -1.72% 0.19% -0.80% 0.11% CHF -0.05% -0.26% -0.35% -2.05% -0.11% -0.88% -0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD closed the previous week virtually unchanged. The pair trades modestly higher on the day, a few pips above 1.1100 in the European morning on Monday.

GBP/USD failed to build on Thursday's gains and ended the last day of the previous week flat. The pair gains traction in the early European session and trades above 1.3150.

Gold continues to stretch higher after registering impressive gains on Thursday and Friday. XAU/USD was last seen trading at a fresh record-high at around $2,590.

USD/JPY stays under bearish pressure to begin the week and trades at its weakest level since July 2023 below 140. The Bank of Japan will announce monetary policy decisions in the Asian session on Friday.

After posting small losses on Friday, AUD/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and climbed above 0.6700. August employment data from Australia will be published early Thursday.