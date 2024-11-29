Forex Today: US Dollar slides alongside yields, eyes on Eurozone inflation

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 29:

The US Dollar (USD) stays under selling pressure on Friday, with the USD Index dropping to its weakest level in over two weeks below 106.00. The US economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases and financial markets in the US will close early. Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) data from the Eurozone and third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from Canada will be watched closely by investors.

Following the Thanksgiving Day holiday, US stock index futures gain traction early Friday and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push lower toward 4.2%, making it difficult for the USD to find demand.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.49% -1.49% -2.61% 0.20% -0.23% -1.07% -1.21% EUR 1.49% -0.17% -1.75% 1.11% 1.19% -0.15% -0.32% GBP 1.49% 0.17% -1.58% 1.28% 1.37% 0.02% -0.15% JPY 2.61% 1.75% 1.58% 2.90% 2.89% 1.66% 1.62% CAD -0.20% -1.11% -1.28% -2.90% -0.28% -1.25% -1.45% AUD 0.23% -1.19% -1.37% -2.89% 0.28% -1.33% -1.49% NZD 1.07% 0.15% -0.02% -1.66% 1.25% 1.33% -0.17% CHF 1.21% 0.32% 0.15% -1.62% 1.45% 1.49% 0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Japan showed that the Tokyo Consumer Price Index rose by 2.6% on a yearly basis in November, up sharply from the 1.8% increase recorded in October. Other data revealed that the Unemployment Rate edged higher to 2.5% in October from 2.4% and the annual Industrial Production contracted by 2.6%. After posting small gains on Thursday, USD/JPY turned south early Friday and was last seen trading at its lowest level since late October near 150.00, losing about 1% on the day.

Following Thursday's indecisive action, EUR/USD benefits from the renewed USD weakness and rises toward 1.0600 in the European morning on Friday. The data from Germany showed on Thursday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.2% on a monthly basis in November's flash estimate, matching the market expectation.

GBP/USD gains traction in the European morning and trades in positive territory above 1.2700. The pair remains on track to snap an eight-week losing streak.

Canada's GDP is forecast to expand at an annual rate of 1% in the third quarter after growing 2.1% in the second quarter. Following the upsurge seen earlier in the week, USD/CAD closed the previous two days in negative territory. The pair extends its slide early Friday and trades below 1.4000.

Gold gathers bullish momentum amid retreating US T-bond yields and trades above $2,660 in the European morning on Friday, rising about 1% on the day.