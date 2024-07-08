Forex Today: US Dollar selloff pauses in quiet start to week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, July 8:

The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its major rivals at the beginning of the new week. After losing nearly 1% and snapping a four-week winning streak in the previous week, the US Dollar Index fluctuates in a tight range at around 105.00. Sentix Investor Confidence for July will be featured in the European economic docket. Later in the day, May Consumer Credit Change data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.10% -1.28% 0.10% -0.29% -1.13% -0.75% -0.38% EUR 1.10% -0.41% 0.91% 0.51% -0.15% 0.04% 0.42% GBP 1.28% 0.41% 1.30% 0.93% 0.27% 0.46% 0.84% JPY -0.10% -0.91% -1.30% -0.39% -1.17% -0.86% -0.46% CAD 0.29% -0.51% -0.93% 0.39% -0.80% -0.47% -0.09% AUD 1.13% 0.15% -0.27% 1.17% 0.80% 0.19% 0.64% NZD 0.75% -0.04% -0.46% 0.86% 0.47% -0.19% 0.40% CHF 0.38% -0.42% -0.84% 0.46% 0.09% -0.64% -0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose 206,000 in June. Although this reading came in above the market expectation of 190,000, the USD struggled to find demand as the BLS also announced that it revised the May's NFP increase of 272,000 lower to 218,000. Other details of the report showed that the Unemployment Rate ticked up to 4.1%, while the annual wage inflation softened to 3.9% from 4.1% in May.

The left-wing alliance New Popular Front won the second round of French election, securing 182 seats in the National Assembly but falling short of the 289 seats required for an absoulte majority. President Macron’s centrist Ensemble Alliance came in second, winning 163 seats, ahead of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party, which secured 143 seats. This development failed to trigger a noticeable reaction and EUR/USD was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at around 1.0830.

GBP/USD benefited from the selling pressure surrounding the USD and gained more than 1% last week. The pair stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 1.2800 in the European morning on Monday.

USD/JPY registered marginal losses on Thursday and Friday. At the beginning of the new week, the pair fluctuates in a narrow range at around 161.00.

Gold gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh multi-week high above $2,380 ahead of the weekend as US Treasury bond yields turned south following the US employment data. XAU/USD struggles to extend its rally and consolidates its gains at around $2,380.