Forex Today: US Dollar retreats as focus shifts to debt ceiling talks

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 22:
The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot to start the new week as market participants stay focused on headlines surrounding the debt limit negotiations in the US. In the European session, Germany's Bundesbank will release its monthly report and Eurostat will publish the preliminary Consumer Confidence Index data for May. There won't be any high-impact macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket but several Fed officials will be delivering speeches.
While speaking on Friday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that they are strongly committed to return inflation to the 2% target. Regarding the potential impact of the recent banking crisis on the policy, Powell said that rates may not need to rise as much as it would have otherwise. Although the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, registered losses on Friday, it ended up closing the second straight week in positive territory.
Following his phone call with House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, US President Joe Biden said that the conversation went well and added that they will speak again on Monday. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that June 1 is the "hard deadline" to raise the debt ceiling.
EUR/USD touched its lowest level since late March at 1.0760 on Friday but managed to stage a technical correction ahead of the weekend. The pair trades in a narrow channel slightly above 1.0800 early Monday.
Despite the broad-based US Dollar strength, GBP/USD held its ground and closed virtually unchanged last week. Nevertheless, the pair is having a difficult time gaining traction at the beginning of the week and moving sideways below 1.2450.
USD/JPY gained more than 200 pips last week and registered its highest weekly close since November. The pair stays quiet in the European morning and fluctuates below 138.00.
Gold price stayed under heavy bearish pressure amid rising US Treasury bond yields last week and came within a touching distance of $1,950. Although XAU/USD recovered decisively on Friday, it is struggling to build on those gains early Monday while trading slightly below $1,980.
AUD/USD trades in the red below 0.6650 early Monday. In the Asian session on Tuesday, S&P Global will release Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for Australia.
Bitcoin posted marginal losses on Sunday but stayed in its weekly range. Early Monday, BTC/USD trades flat on the day slightly below $27,000. Ethereum continues to fluctuate in a tight channel at around $1,800 following the previous week's indecisive action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.0800 ahead of US debt-ceiling talks
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800 in the European session. The US Dollar is on the defensive amid a risk-off market profile, as traders stay cautious ahead of another round of US debt-ceiling talks.
GBP/USD attempts a bounce toward 1.2450 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is heading back toward 1.2450 in the European trading hours. The pair is finding fresh demand amid a choppy US Dollar price action, as investors weigh US debt-ceiling risks ahead of fresh Biden-McCarthy talks.
Gold edges higher on US debt ceiling woes, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,950 level, or its lowest level since early April touched on Friday and kicks off the new week on a subdued note.
Solana fails to outperform competitors Ethereum and Cardano as on-chain activity declines
Solana (SOL), one of the largest smart contract competitors of the Ethereum network, witnessed a significant increase in the number of new addresses added in the month of May.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.