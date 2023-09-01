Forex Today: US Dollar recovery loses steam ahead of August jobs report, PMI data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 1:
The US Dollar holds steady following Wednesday's rally as investors move to the sidelines ahead of key data releases. August jobs report, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls and wage inflation figures, and the ISM's Manufacturing PMI survey will be featured in the US economic docket. Statistics Canada will also release second-quarter Gross Domestic Product growth data in the early American session.
The US data showed on Thursday that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 4.2% on a yearly basis in July, compared to 4.1% in June. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228,000 and came in better than the market expectation of 235,000. Following these data releases, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its daily recovery and gained nearly 0.5% on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak. Early Friday, DXY consolidates its gains above 103.50. In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to move sideways at around 4.1% and US stock index futures trade flat.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: US labor market expected to show further signs of cooling in August.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|0.05%
|0.47%
|0.03%
|0.40%
|-0.11%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|0.49%
|0.04%
|0.42%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.40%
|-0.06%
|0.32%
|-0.20%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|0.43%
|-0.03%
|0.35%
|-0.15%
|AUD
|-0.47%
|-0.51%
|-0.37%
|-0.43%
|-0.46%
|-0.08%
|-0.58%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.45%
|0.40%
|-0.11%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.42%
|-0.29%
|-0.35%
|0.07%
|-0.38%
|-0.49%
|CHF
|0.11%
|0.06%
|0.20%
|0.14%
|0.57%
|0.11%
|0.49%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
In the Asian session, the data from China revealed that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 51 in August from 49.2, highlighting an expansion in the manufacturing sector's business activity.
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure on Thursday and erased a large portion of the gains it recorded in the first half of the week. Investors refrained from betting on a 25 basis points hike in European Central Bank (ECB) key rates in September following the Eurozone inflation readings, causing the Euro to lose interest. Early Friday, the pair stays quiet below 1.0850.
USD/CAD closed the first four days of the week in negative territory and touched its lowest level in two weeks at 1.3490 early Friday. The pair was last seen trading modestly higher on the day slightly above 1.3500. Canadian economy is forecast to post an annualized expansion of 1.2% in the second quarter.
GBP/USD turned south and returned below 1.2700 on Thursday. The pair stays on the back foot early Friday and trades near 1.2650.
USD/JPY stays relatively calm at around 145.50 early Friday. The data from Japan showed earlier in the day that Capital Spending rose 4.5% in the second quarter, falling short of the market expectation for an increase of 5.4%.
Despite the broad-based USD strength, Gold price declined only marginally on Thursday as US Treasury bond yields struggled to gain traction. In the European morning, XAU/USD consolidates its weekly gains at around $1,940.
US August Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises.
Bitcoin came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped to the $26,000 area, retracing its weekly uptrend. Ethereum lost more than 3% on Thursday and was last seen trading below $1,650.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious below 1.0850 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0850 in the European session on Friday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair while the US Dollar holds recovery gains ahead of the top-tier US jobs data.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.2650, focus shifts to US employment data
GBP/USD is trading under pressure near 1.2650 in the European trading hours on Friday. Investors turn cautious, supporting the safe-haven US Dollar, as all eyes now remain on the US labor market report for fresh impetus.
Gold stays bullish beyond $1,930
Gold Price aptly portrays the pre-NFP trading lull as bulls take a breather above the key support confluence while bracing for the second consecutive weekly gain. In doing so, the XAU/USD also portrays the market’s indecision about the Federal Reserve’s next move.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: US labor market expected to show further signs of cooling in August
Traders scale back the odds of a final interest-rate hike by the Fed this year after US job openings dipped to levels unseen since early 2021. The US JOLTS Job Openings data revived bets of a Fed pause on rates and triggered an extended US Dollar correction from 12-week highs set last Friday.