Forex Today: US Dollar recovers modestly, key data releases coming up

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 16:

Following the previous week's sharp decline, the US Dollar (USD) Index edges higher early Tuesday after posting small gains on Monday. Export Price Index, Import Price Index and Retail Sales data for June will be featured in the US economic docket. Statistics Canada will release June Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures in the early trading hours of the American session.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% 0.18% 0.19% 0.34% 0.60% 0.83% 0.05% EUR -0.11% 0.11% 0.28% 0.42% 0.53% 0.91% 0.13% GBP -0.18% -0.11% 0.27% 0.33% 0.42% 0.75% 0.02% JPY -0.19% -0.28% -0.27% 0.14% 0.18% 0.59% -0.34% CAD -0.34% -0.42% -0.33% -0.14% 0.19% 0.48% -0.30% AUD -0.60% -0.53% -0.42% -0.18% -0.19% 0.38% -0.39% NZD -0.83% -0.91% -0.75% -0.59% -0.48% -0.38% -0.78% CHF -0.05% -0.13% -0.02% 0.34% 0.30% 0.39% 0.78% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The cautious market mood at the start of the week helped the USD stay resilient against its rivals. In the second half of the day, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from confirming a rate cut in September, further supporting the currency. Powell acknowledged the soft inflation data, saying that the last three readings represent further progress, but reiterated that they will make decisions meeting-by-meeting.

The USD Index edges higher toward 104.50 in the European session and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays near 4.2%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally higher after Wall Street's main indexes closed the first trading day of the week in positive territory.

USD/CAD started the week on a bullish note and gained nearly 0.4% on Monday. Investors expect the CPI to rise 0.1% on a monthly basis in June following the surprising 0.6% increase recorded in May. Ahead of the inflation data, USD/CAD inches higher toward 1.3700.

EUR/USD climbed to its highest level since late March above 1.0920 on Monday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. The pair trades in a tight channel at around 1.0900 in the European morning. ZEW sentiment data for Germany and the Eurozone will be published on Tuesday.

After registering impressive gains for two consecutive weeks, GBP/USD staged a correction as buyers backed away after testing 1.3000. The pair was last seen moving sideways slightly above 1.2950. The UK's Office for National Statistics will publish June inflation data in the early European morning on Wednesday.

Gold regained its traction after testing $2,400 and closed modestly higher on Monday. XAU/USD holds its ground and pushes higher toward $2,440 at the beginning of the European session on Tuesday.

USD/JPY closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged after suffering large losses in the second half of the previous week. The pair gain traction early Tuesday and trades in positive territory near 158.50.