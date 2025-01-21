Forex Today: US Dollar rallies on US President Trump's tariff threats

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 21:
After declining sharply on the first trading day of the week, the US Dollar (USD) Index benefits from the souring risk mood and gathers bullish momentum on Tuesday. The European economic docket will feature ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment data for Germany and the Eurozone. Later in the day, December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Canada will be watched closely by investors.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.38%
|0.42%
|-0.09%
|0.91%
|0.57%
|0.61%
|0.21%
|EUR
|-0.38%
|0.04%
|-0.42%
|0.52%
|0.20%
|0.23%
|-0.19%
|GBP
|-0.42%
|-0.04%
|-0.50%
|0.48%
|0.15%
|0.19%
|-0.22%
|JPY
|0.09%
|0.42%
|0.50%
|0.97%
|0.64%
|0.66%
|0.27%
|CAD
|-0.91%
|-0.52%
|-0.48%
|-0.97%
|-0.33%
|-0.29%
|-0.70%
|AUD
|-0.57%
|-0.20%
|-0.15%
|-0.64%
|0.33%
|0.03%
|-0.37%
|NZD
|-0.61%
|-0.23%
|-0.19%
|-0.66%
|0.29%
|-0.03%
|-0.41%
|CHF
|-0.21%
|0.19%
|0.22%
|-0.27%
|0.70%
|0.37%
|0.41%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
During the early trading hours of the American session on Monday, reports of US President Donald Trump refraining from announcing day-one tariffs at his inauguration ceremony caused the USD to come under selling pressure. Later in the day, Trump said they could impose tariffs on China if they make a TikTok deal and China doesn't approve it. Additionally, he noted that they are thinking about putting a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, triggering a USD rally in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday.
The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.4% in the three months to November from 4.3%. Other details of the jobs report showed that Employment Change was +35K in the same period. Finally, wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Including Bonus, climbed to 5.6% from 5.2%, as expected. GBP/USD showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen trading deep in negative territory below 1.2300.
After losing more than 1% on Monday, USD/CAD reversed its direction and touched its highest level since March 2020 above 1.4500 in the Asian session on Tuesday before correcting lower toward 1.4450. On a yearly basis, the CPI in Canada is forecast to rise 1.8% in December, down slightly from the 1.9% increase recorded in November.
USD/MXN turned north as Trump's tariff comments weighed heavily on the Mexican Peso. The pair was last seen gaining more than 1% on a daily basis at 20.7640.
EUR/USD registered strong gains on Monday but lost its traction early Tuesday. At the time of press, the pair was down about 0.4% on the day at 1.0375.
Gold closed marginally higher on Monday and gathered bullish momentum early Tuesday. XAU/USD was last seen trading at its strongest level since early November above $2,725.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0400 on Trump's tariff threats
EUR/USD remains in the negative territory below 1.0400 in the European session on Tuesday, stalling the recovery. The pair is undermined by risk aversion and the US Dollar demand, fuelled by US President Trump's tariff threats. The focus shifts to the ZEW surveys.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2250 area on broad USD strength
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in the red near 1.2250 on Tuesday as the USD gathers strength following US President Trump's tariff threats. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.4% in the three months to November.
Gold price sticks to intraday gains above $2,725, over two-month top amid trade war fears
Gold price gains strong positive traction amid the flight to safety after Trump’s tariff remarks. Bets for more Fed rate cuts weigh on the US bond yields and further underpin the yellow metal. A modest USD recovery, along with a positive risk tone, caps further gains for the commodity.
BNB and Avalanche show weakness as Trump takes the Oval Office
Altcoins BNB and Avalanche continue to trade down on Tuesday after declining 6% and 13%, respectively, since Saturday. Furthermore, the technical outlook also supports a bearish trend as both altcoins show signs of weakness in momentum indicators.
Five keys to trading Trump 2.0 with Gold, Stocks and the US Dollar Premium
"I have the best words" – one of Donald Trump's famous quotes represents one of the most significant shifts to trading during his time. Words from the president may have a more significant impact than economic data.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.