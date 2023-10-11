Forex Today: US Dollar on the back foot ahead of PPI data, Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 11:
The US Dollar (USD) continued to weaken against its rivals on Tuesday, with the US Dollar Index closing the fifth straight day in negative territory. Producer Price Index (PPI) data for September will be featured in the US economic docket and several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials will be delivering speeches. Market participants will continue to pay close attention headlines surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Finally, the Fed will release the minutes of the September policy meeting.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer.
Dovish comments from Fed policymakers and the improvement seen in risk mood made it difficult for the USD to find demand on Tuesday. Wall Street main indexes closed in postive territory and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield closed the late little changed at 4.65%. In the European morning, 10-year yield holds steady near Tuesday's closing level and US stock index futures trade flat.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.40%
|-0.49%
|-0.56%
|-0.88%
|-0.21%
|-0.97%
|-0.49%
|EUR
|0.38%
|-0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.49%
|0.18%
|-0.57%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.51%
|0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.40%
|0.27%
|-0.47%
|0.03%
|CAD
|0.55%
|0.15%
|0.05%
|-0.32%
|0.31%
|-0.42%
|0.08%
|AUD
|0.87%
|0.51%
|0.39%
|0.36%
|0.69%
|-0.08%
|0.43%
|JPY
|0.21%
|-0.21%
|-0.31%
|-0.31%
|-0.76%
|-0.80%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|0.97%
|0.59%
|0.49%
|0.43%
|0.08%
|0.75%
|0.49%
|CHF
|0.45%
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.43%
|0.22%
|-0.51%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Israeli airstrikes continued for the fifth straight day following Hamas' suprise attack. In a press conference late Tuesday, US President Joe Biden called the Hamas attacks "an act of sheer evil" and announced that they were rushing additional military assistance to Israel. In the meantime, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that they have sent a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
EUR/USD touched its highest level in two weeks above 1.0600 on Tuesday before going into a consolidation phase near that level early Wednesday. The data from Germany confirmed that the annaul Consumer Price Index (CPI) rsoe 4.5% in September.
GBP/USD climbed above 1.2300 for the first time since September 21 during the Asian trading hours on Wedensday but retreated below that level by the European morning.
Despite the broad USD weakness, USD/JPY fluctuated in a tight channel on Tuesday and closed the day virtually unchanged. Early Wednesday, the pair continues to move sideways slightly below 149.00.
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price staged a technical correction and declined toward $1,850 on Tuesday. With the US yields holding steady, however, XAU/USD managed to find support. At the time of press, the pair was trading modeslty higher on the day slightly above $1,860.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.