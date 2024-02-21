Forex Today: US Dollar on the back foot ahead of FOMC Minutes, Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 21:
The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand on Tuesday, with the USD Index posting its lowest daily close in two weeks near 104.00. The currency is finding it difficult to stage a rebound early Wednesday as market focus shifts to FOMC Minutes. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches later in the day and the European Commission will release the preliminary Consumer Confidence data for February.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged lower following a three-day weekend and put additional weight on the USD's shoulders. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes closed in negative territory. In the European morning, the 10-year US yield stays below 4.3% and US stock index futures trade marginally lower.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|0.07%
|-0.31%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.08%
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|-0.31%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|-0.15%
|0.07%
|-0.32%
|-0.07%
|CAD
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.15%
|-0.24%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.14%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.07%
|0.20%
|-0.17%
|0.06%
|JPY
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|-0.38%
|-0.11%
|NZD
|0.32%
|0.31%
|0.33%
|0.25%
|0.17%
|0.40%
|0.26%
|CHF
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|0.14%
|-0.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Despite the broad-based USD weakness, USD/CAD registered gains and closed above 1.3500 on Wednesday as soft inflation data from Canada made it difficult for the Canadian Dollar to stay resilient against its rivals. On a yearly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.4% in January, down from 3.4% in December and below the market expectation of 3.3%.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that the Wage Price Index rose 0.9% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter to match analysts' estimate. After closing the fifth consecutive day in the green, AUD/USD continued to stretch higher on Wednesday and was last seen trading above 0.6550.
Japan's Imports declined by 9.6% on a yearly basis in January, Japan's Ministry of Finance reported early Wednesday. USD/JPY showed no immediate reaction to this data and extended its sideways grind at around 150.00 in the Asian session.
GBP/USD climbed above 1.2650 during the European trading hours on Tuesday but erased a portion of its gains later in the day. The pair was last seen moving up and down in a tight channel at around 1.2620.
EUR/USD benefited from the USD weakness and advanced above 1.0800 on Tuesday. The pair holds steady above this level in the early European morning on Wednesday.
Gold capitalized on retreating yields and continued to push higher on Tuesday. XAU/USD holds its ground mid-week and trades modestly higher on the day at around $2,030.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints slight gains post-FOMC minutes, mixed Aussie PMIs
The Australian Dollar posted minuscule gains on Wednesday against the US Dollar, after the release of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes emphasized policymakers remain hesitant to begin to ease policy. Therefore, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6550, down by 0.02% as the Asian session begins.
EUR/USD kept the constructive tone above 1.0800
Further gains propelled EUR/USD further north of the 1.0800 hurdle, as the FOMC Minutes failed to ignite some rebound in the US Dollar and cautiousness remained on the rise ahead of PMIs and the ECB Accounts, both due on Thursday.
Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes
The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.
Bitcoin price likely to fall but MicroStrategy’s $12 billion market cap makes it a possible S&P 500 candidate
Bitcoin price consolidation continues to stretch but steadily leans in favor of the downside. This is expected as markets tend to not wait that long. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s firm MicroStrategy is making headlines with a possible listing in the S&P 500.
Nvidia Stock Earnings: NVDA Q4 results trounce consensus
Nvidia beat earnings consensus from Wall Street by a large margin on Wednesday, and the stock jumped more than 3% afterhours. Consensus had been $4.64 in adjusted EPS for the quarter ending in December, but Nvidia posted $5.16.