Forex Today: US Dollar keeps its footing ahead of mid-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 15:
Following Tuesday's volatile action, markets remain risk-averse early Wednesday and the US Dollar (USD) preserves its strength against its major rivals. January Retail Sales and Industrial Production data will be featured in the US economic docket alongside the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey and December Business Inventories. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will be speaking later in the day.
The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5% on a monthly basis in January, marking its biggest one-month increase since June. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.4% in the same period. Although the initial market reaction to the data was mixed in the early American session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above 3.7% and helped the USD regain its traction. Following the inflation figures, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows markets are pricing in a more than 80% probability that the Fed will opt for one more rate hike of at least 25 basis points in May.
Reflecting the souring market mood, US stock index futures were down between 0.4% and 0.7% in the early European morning on Wednesday.
The UK's Office for National Statistics announced on Wednesday that the annual CPI declined to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December, compared to the market expectation of 10.3%. Similarly, the Core CPI fell to 5.8% on a yearly basis from 6.3% in December. Pressured by the soft inflation, GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2100 in the early European session.
During the Asian trading hours, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said that inflation was still too high and added that there is a risk that the RBA hasn't done enough with rates. Despite these hawkish comments, AUD/USD stayed under heavy bearish pressure and was last seen losing nearly 1% on a daily basis slightly above 0.6900.
Boosted by rising US Treasury bond yields, USD/JPY climbed to its highest level in nearly five weeks and was last seen trading modestly higher on the day above 133.00. Japan's Prime Minister Kishida said earlier in the day that he expects the new Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor to keep appropriate monetary policy, taking into account of economy, inflation and market situations.
After having climbed above 1.0800 in the early American session on Tuesday, EUR/USD erased its gains to end the day flat below 1.0750. The pair stays on the back foot early Wednesday and retreats toward 1.0700.
Gold price extended its slide with the 10-year US T-bond yield holding comfortably above 3.7% during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. XAU/USD was last seen trading at its lowest level since early January below $1,850.
Bitcoin gained nearly 2% on Tuesday and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase slightly above $22,000 on Wednesday. Ethereum rose more than 3% on Tuesday and reclaimed $1,500 after having declined in the previous two days. Early Wednesday, ETH/USD is moving sideways in a narrow range at around $1,550.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2100 on soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2100 in the early European morning on Wednesday. The UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI declined to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December and caused Pound Sterling to lose its footing.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0700 in Wednesday's early European hours. The pair's weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood despite the sluggish Treasury yields. Eyes on US Retail Sales and Lagarde's speech.
Gold touches its lowest level since January, remains vulnerable
Gold price languishes near its lowest level since January amid sustained US Dollar buying. Tuesday’s US CPI reaffirms Fed’s hawkish outlook and underpins the greenback. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiments and could lend some support to Gold price.
Coinbase stands up against SEC: “Stablecoins are not securities,” guidance is important, not litigation threats
Coinbase has been a go-to crypto exchange in the US that has ensured to not step outside the lines. However, the recent lawsuit from the SEC has pushed the trading giant to come out with a statement supporting stablecoins.
US inflation decline slows, leading stocks lower
Strong UK jobs report and slowing US disinflation brought plenty of volatility, with central bank hawks likely to feel emboldened. The UK has managed to emerge with a positive jobs outlook but concerns over the need to tighten interest rates further.