Forex Today: US Dollar holds near multi-year highs to begin 2025

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 2:
The US Dollar (USD) Index gained more than 2.5% in December and closed the third consecutive month in positive territory. The index stays in a consolidation phase slightly below the 26-month top it touched above 108.50 on the last day of 2024. The US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Challenger Job Cuts data for December.
US Dollar PRICE Last 30 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 30 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.32%
|0.98%
|4.80%
|2.36%
|4.16%
|4.83%
|2.11%
|EUR
|-1.32%
|-0.34%
|3.44%
|1.02%
|2.80%
|3.45%
|0.78%
|GBP
|-0.98%
|0.34%
|3.79%
|1.37%
|3.15%
|3.81%
|1.12%
|JPY
|-4.80%
|-3.44%
|-3.79%
|-2.36%
|-0.64%
|-0.02%
|-2.60%
|CAD
|-2.36%
|-1.02%
|-1.37%
|2.36%
|1.77%
|2.41%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|-4.16%
|-2.80%
|-3.15%
|0.64%
|-1.77%
|0.64%
|-1.97%
|NZD
|-4.83%
|-3.45%
|-3.81%
|0.02%
|-2.41%
|-0.64%
|-2.59%
|CHF
|-2.11%
|-0.78%
|-1.12%
|2.60%
|0.25%
|1.97%
|2.59%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Wall Street's main indexes declined sharply heading into the new year, boosting the USD. Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade in positive territory, pointing to an improving risk mood.
EUR/USD lost about 0.5% on Tuesday and closed the month of December below 1.0400. The pair trades in a tight channel above 1.0350 in the European morning on Thursday. Revisions to December HCOB Manufacturing PMI data for the Eurozone and Germany will be released later in the session.
GBP/USD closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. The pair holds steady above 1.2500 early Thursday.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from China showed that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI declined to 50.5 n December from 51.5 in November, missing the market expectation of 51.7. Despite this disappointing reading, AUD/USD edges higher on Thursday and was last seen rising nearly 0.5% on the day at 0.6215.
Gold stretched lower ahead of the New Year holiday but managed to stabilize above $2,600. XAU/USD holds its ground and trades above $2,630 to start the European session.
After reaching its highest level since July above 158.00 following the Christmas break, USD/JPY corrected lower toward the end of the year. The pair stays on the back foot in the European morning and was last seen losing about 0.3% on the day below 157.00.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends bids above 1.0350 as US Dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD defends minor bids above 1.0350 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair finds footing amid a broad US Dollar retreat but the upside remains capped by a softer risk tone. Investors stay cautious at the onset of 2025.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2500 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.2500 in the European session on Thursday. A mild pullback in the US Dollar and a risk-averse market mood leaves the pair in a narrow range. Traders await the return of full markets before placing fresh bets to begin 2025.
Gold price receives support from a survey suggesting more purchases by central banks
Gold price rises for the third consecutive session on Thursday, following a more than 27% increase in 2024, marking its best performance since 2010. This upward momentum has been driven by US monetary easing, persistent geopolitical tensions, and record central bank purchases.
These three narratives could fuel crypto in 2025, experts say
Crypto market experienced higher adoption and inflow of institutional capital in 2024. Experts predict the trends to look forward to in 2025, as the market matures and the Bitcoin bull run continues.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.