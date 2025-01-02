Forex Today: US Dollar holds near multi-year highs to begin 2025

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 2:

The US Dollar (USD) Index gained more than 2.5% in December and closed the third consecutive month in positive territory. The index stays in a consolidation phase slightly below the 26-month top it touched above 108.50 on the last day of 2024. The US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Challenger Job Cuts data for December.

US Dollar PRICE Last 30 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 30 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.32% 0.98% 4.80% 2.36% 4.16% 4.83% 2.11% EUR -1.32% -0.34% 3.44% 1.02% 2.80% 3.45% 0.78% GBP -0.98% 0.34% 3.79% 1.37% 3.15% 3.81% 1.12% JPY -4.80% -3.44% -3.79% -2.36% -0.64% -0.02% -2.60% CAD -2.36% -1.02% -1.37% 2.36% 1.77% 2.41% -0.25% AUD -4.16% -2.80% -3.15% 0.64% -1.77% 0.64% -1.97% NZD -4.83% -3.45% -3.81% 0.02% -2.41% -0.64% -2.59% CHF -2.11% -0.78% -1.12% 2.60% 0.25% 1.97% 2.59% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Wall Street's main indexes declined sharply heading into the new year, boosting the USD. Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade in positive territory, pointing to an improving risk mood.

EUR/USD lost about 0.5% on Tuesday and closed the month of December below 1.0400. The pair trades in a tight channel above 1.0350 in the European morning on Thursday. Revisions to December HCOB Manufacturing PMI data for the Eurozone and Germany will be released later in the session.

GBP/USD closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. The pair holds steady above 1.2500 early Thursday.

During the Asian trading hours, the data from China showed that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI declined to 50.5 n December from 51.5 in November, missing the market expectation of 51.7. Despite this disappointing reading, AUD/USD edges higher on Thursday and was last seen rising nearly 0.5% on the day at 0.6215.

Gold stretched lower ahead of the New Year holiday but managed to stabilize above $2,600. XAU/USD holds its ground and trades above $2,630 to start the European session.

After reaching its highest level since July above 158.00 following the Christmas break, USD/JPY corrected lower toward the end of the year. The pair stays on the back foot in the European morning and was last seen losing about 0.3% on the day below 157.00.