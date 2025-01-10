Forex Today: US Dollar holds near multi-year highs ahead of key jobs report

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 10:

Following Thursday's quiet action in financial markets, the US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its major rivals in the European morning on Friday. In the early American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the jobs report for December, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.20% 1.10% 0.71% -0.27% 0.36% 0.47% 0.30% EUR -0.20% 0.89% 0.49% -0.42% 0.20% 0.31% 0.14% GBP -1.10% -0.89% -0.39% -1.30% -0.69% -0.58% -0.75% JPY -0.71% -0.49% 0.39% -0.98% -0.33% -0.21% -0.19% CAD 0.27% 0.42% 1.30% 0.98% 0.56% 0.70% 0.56% AUD -0.36% -0.20% 0.69% 0.33% -0.56% 0.11% -0.06% NZD -0.47% -0.31% 0.58% 0.21% -0.70% -0.11% -0.17% CHF -0.30% -0.14% 0.75% 0.19% -0.56% 0.06% 0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

After closing in positive territory on Tuesday and Wednesday, the USD Index registered small gains on Thursday as trading conditions remained thin, with US stock markets closing in observance of a national day of mourning to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter. Early Friday, the index stays in positive territory and remains within a touching distance of the 25-month high it touched at 109.53 on January 2nd. Markets expect NFP to rise by 160,000 in December following the 227,000 increase recorded in November. The Unemployment Rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.2%.

USD/CAD closed marginally higher on Thursday and was last seen trading above 1.4400. Statistics Canada will also release employment data for December on Friday.

EUR/USD failed to stage a rebound on Thursday but its losses were limited. Early Friday, the pair stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.0300.

GBP/USD dropped to its weakest level since November 2023 below 1.2250 on Thursday as the selloff in UK gilts continued. With gilt yields correcting lower, the pair managed to erase a portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day. In the European morning on Friday, GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in the red below 1.2300.

USD/JPY closed marginally lower on Thursday. The pair stays relatively quiet on Friday and fluctuates in a narrow channel above 158.00.

Gold closed the third consecutive trading day in positive territory on Thursday. XAU/USD continues to edge higher in the European morning and trades at its strongest level in nearly a month above $2,670.