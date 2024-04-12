Forex Today: US Dollar extends rally, Gold climbs to a new all-time high

Here is what you need to know on Friday, April 12:

The US Dollar (USD) gathers strength against its major rivals in the European session on Friday, with the US Dollar Index climbing to a fresh 2024-high above 105.50. Export Price Index and Import Price Index data for March will be featured in the US economic docket and the University of Michigan will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for April ahead of the weekend.

Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US made it difficult for the USD to build on Wednesday's upsurge that was fuelled by strong inflation data. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, however, helped the currency hold its ground. Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions seem to be providing an additional boost to the safe-haven USD. Late Thursday, a US official said that they were expecting Iran to attack Israel and that they warned Iran against escalating the conflict in the Middle East further, per Reuters.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 1.40% 0.91% 0.86% 0.89% 1.08% 0.54% 1.02% EUR -1.44% -0.51% -0.56% -0.52% -0.34% -0.88% -0.41% GBP -0.92% 0.51% -0.05% -0.02% 0.16% -0.39% 0.11% CAD -0.87% 0.55% 0.05% 0.03% 0.21% -0.33% 0.16% AUD -0.90% 0.52% 0.02% -0.03% 0.19% -0.37% 0.11% JPY -1.09% 0.34% -0.15% -0.21% -0.18% -0.52% -0.05% NZD -0.54% 0.86% 0.37% 0.32% 0.36% 0.54% 0.47% CHF -1.04% 0.39% -0.11% -0.16% -0.13% 0.05% -0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Following Wednesday's decline, Gold gathered bullish momentum and gained over 1.5% on Thursday. XAU/USD continues to push higher and was last seen trading at a new record high within a touching distance of $2,400.

The European Central Bank (ECB) left its monetary policy settings unchanged as expected following the April policy meeting. Although EUR/USD managed to erase a portion of its daily losses during the American trading hours on Thursday, it came under renewed bearish pressure early Friday amid dovish comments from ECB officials. The pair was last seen trading at its lowest level since December below 1.0700.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that the real Gross Domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.1% on a monthly basis in February. This reading followed the 0.3% growth recorded in January and matched the market expectation. GBP/USD stays on the back foot after the data and trades at a fresh 2024-low near 1.2500.

USD/JPY stays relatively calm above 153.00 early Friday. The Japanese Yen seems to be benefiting from the souring risk mood. Additionally, investors might be refraining from betting on another leg higher in the pair on growing expectations for a Bank of Japan intervention.