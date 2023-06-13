Forex Today: US Dollar edges lower as focus shifts to May inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 13:
The US Dollar stays on the back foot early Tuesday, with the US Dollar Index falling below 103.50, as investors gear up for the release of the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. ZEW Survey for the Eurozone and Germany will be featured in the European economic docket. Later in the day, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will speak before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee.
US stock index futures trade modestly higher and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates between 3.7% and 3.75% early Tuesday. Investors expect the annual CPI to rise 4.1% in May, down sharply from 4.9% increase recorded in April.
CPI Data Expectations: Analyzing May US inflation.
Following Monday's indecisive action, EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum early Tuesday and climbed toward 1.0800.
GBP/USD fell sharply during the American trading hours on Monday but regathered bullish momentum in the European morning. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.8% in April from 3.9% in March. Additionally, wage inflation, as measure by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, climbed to 7.2% from 6.8%. With this report highlighting tight labor market conditions in the UK, Pound Sterling started to outperform its rivals.
Gold price continues to move up and down at around $1,960 for the second straight day on Tuesday. Despite the broad USD weakness, the lack of action in the US T-bond yields makes it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
USD/JPY registered small gains on Monday but went into a consolidation phase during the Asian trading hours. The pair stays relatively calm at around 139.50.
AUD/USD extended its uptrend toward 0.6800 and touched its highest level in a month on Tuesday.
USD/CAD snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday but lost its bullish momentum before reaching 1.3400. The pair edges lower early Tuesday and trades near 1.3350.
Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight channel slightly above $26,000 and Ethereum clings to modest recovery gains near $1,750.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.