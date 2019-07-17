Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces

- US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-back rally.
- US-Japan working towards a trade deal by September.
- Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.
Here is what you need to know to start your day on Wednesday, July 17th, European session:
- Aussie fell from weekly highs on China’s Camsing fraud scandal news, Kiwi emerged the strongest in Asia.
- US-Japan eyeing a trade deal by September, Fitch affirmed Japan at ‘A’, outlook ‘Stable’, USD/JPY defended 108.00 amid mixed Asian equities.
- US dollar index pulled back from overnight highs amid falling Treasury, Gold traded modestly flat.
- UK: The Cable attempted recovery above 1.24 ahead of key UK CPI report, hard Brexit fears to remain a weight.
- Oil prices stabilized following the overnight dip to weekly lows, EIA stocks data eyed.
- Crypto bears took a breather. Bitcoin remained below 10k. US senators grilled Facebook on crypto plans, as political and regulatory scrutiny of coins intensified.
Economic events to watch
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Tuesday, Jul 16
|24h
|
|
|
|
|n/a
|
NZD GDT Price Index
|
|
2.7%
|
-2.5%
|
-0.4%
|15:30
|
|
1.915%
|
|
1.985%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
|19:00
|
|
|
|
3%
|19:30
|
|
|
|
|20:00
|
|
$3.5B
|
$32.3B
|
$46.9B
|20:00
|
|
$32.9B
|
$13.1B
|
$-9.0B Revised from $-7.8B
|20:30
|
|
-1.401M
|
|
-8.129M
|Wednesday, Jul 17
|00:30
|
|
-0.08%
|
|
-0.08%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
|
0%
|07:00
|
|
|
3.2%
|
3.8%
|07:00
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
0.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
2.7%
|
2.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.4%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
|08:00
|
|
|
-1.4%
|
-2.4%
|08:00
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
-1.0%
|08:00
|
|
|
-4.2%
|
-0.2%
|08:00
|
|
|
-2.5%
|
-0.7%
|08:00
|
|
|
7.0%
|
7.7%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
2.9%
|
3.0%
|08:30
|
|
|
1.2%
|
1.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.8%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
2.0%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
1.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
-0.8%
|
0.0%
|08:30
|
|
|
2%
|
2%
|08:30
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
0.3%
|09:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3% Revised from -0.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|09:00
|
|
|
2.4%
|
3.9%
|09:00
|
|
|
-0.70%
|
-0.81%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.26%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
|10:00
|
|
|
|
€-1.582B
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-2.4%
|11:00
|
|
|
1.6%
|
2.4%
|11:30
|
INR M3 Money Supply
|
|
|
|
10.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.9%
|
-0.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.261M
|
1.269M
|12:30
|
|
|
1.300M
|
1.299M Revised from 1.294M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.7% Revised from 0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.6%
|
-0.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.0%
|
2.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
0.4%
|13:00
|
|
|
4.5%
|
4.5%
|14:30
|
|
|
-3.375M
|
-9.499M
|18:00
|
USD Fed's Beige Book
|
|
|
|
|23:50
|
JPY Imports (YoY)
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
-1.5%
|23:50
|
JPY Exports (YoY)
|
|
|
-5.6%
|
-7.8%
|23:50
|
|
|
¥420.0B
|
¥-968.3B Revised from ¥-967.1B
|23:50
|
|
|
¥-524.8B
|
¥-609.1B
|Thursday, Jul 18
|01:00
|
|
|
1.75%
|
1.75%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
2.4K
|01:30
|
|
|
10.0K
|
42.3K
|01:30
|
|
|
|
39.8K
|01:30
|
|
|
5.2%
|
5.2%
|01:30
|
|
|
66%
|
66%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|06:00
|
CHF Trade Balance
|
|
|
3,013M
|
3,410M
|06:00
|
CHF Exports (MoM)
|
|
|
|
21,485M
|06:00
|
CHF Imports (MoM)
|
|
|
|
18,074M
|n/a
|
|
|
5.75%
|
6.00%
|08:00
|
|
|
2.0%
|
7.7%
|08:00
|
|
|
0.7%
|
1.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
-0.5%
|08:30
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
-0.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
2.7%
|
2.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.257%
|n/a
|
EUR 3-y Bond Auction
|
|
|
|
-0.408%
|n/a
|
EUR 5-y Bond Auction
|
|
|
|
-0.182%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
8.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.699M
|
1.723M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
219.25K
|12:30
|
|
|
215K
|
209K
|12:30
|
|
|
5.0
|
0.3
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-16K
|13:00
|
|
|
6.50%
|
6.75%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
$518.3B
|13:30
|
|
|
|
|14:30
|
|
|
73B
|
81B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.135%
|18:15
|
|
|
|
|21:00
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|21:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.4%
|21:00
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
0.0%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.5%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.8%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥192.2B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥297.1B
|Friday, Jul 19
|03:00
|
|
|
5.4%
|
6.6%
|04:30
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
0.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
-0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
1.4%
|
1.9%
|08:00
|
|
|
4.9%
|
7.3%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
€21B
|08:00
|
|
|
|
€19.2B
|08:30
|
|
|
£3.200B
|
£4.463B
|08:30
|
|
|
|
€-1.4B
|08:30
|
|
|
4.9%
|
4.9%
|11:30
|
INR Bank Loan Growth
|
|
|
|
12%
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$429.91B
|12:30
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
-7
|14:00
|
|
|
98.6
|
98.2
|15:00
|
COP Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$-460.1M
|15:05
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
784
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$17.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$244.8K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
390.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£-73K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥-3.7K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€-35.9K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$-54K
|20:30
|
|
|
|
|Saturday, Jul 20
|24h
|
COP Independence Day
|
|
|
|
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks south as markets scale back Fed rate cut bets
EUR/USD risks falling below key support at 1.1193 as markets seem to have scaled back expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the overnight trade. Technical set up favors the bears.
GBP/USD: Recovery underway as traders await UK CPI for fresh direction
A minor correction in the US dollar across its main competitors appears to prompt a recovery in GBP/USD from 27-month lows, as the rates hold above the 1.24 handle ahead of the UK CPI data. Hard Brexit woes to remain in play.
USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures amid weaker USD
USD/JPY found buyers ahead of the 108 handle amid an uptick in S&P 500 futures, although the recovery appears limited by broad-based USD retreat and mixed Asian equities. Focus on US housing data for fresh impetus.
Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets
Gold carries the 3-week old lower high formation forward as it clings to 21-day moving average (DMA) during Wednesday’s less active market hours ahead of the European session. Lack of major data/news during the Asian session limits market moves.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-back rally. US-Japan working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.