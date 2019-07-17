Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces

US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-back rally.

US-Japan working towards a trade deal by September.

Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.

Here is what you need to know to start your day on Wednesday, July 17th, European session:

- Aussie fell from weekly highs on China’s Camsing fraud scandal news, Kiwi emerged the strongest in Asia.

- US-Japan eyeing a trade deal by September, Fitch affirmed Japan at ‘A’, outlook ‘Stable’, USD/JPY defended 108.00 amid mixed Asian equities.

- US dollar index pulled back from overnight highs amid falling Treasury, Gold traded modestly flat.

- UK: The Cable attempted recovery above 1.24 ahead of key UK CPI report, hard Brexit fears to remain a weight.

- Oil prices stabilized following the overnight dip to weekly lows, EIA stocks data eyed.

- Crypto bears took a breather. Bitcoin remained below 10k. US senators grilled Facebook on crypto plans, as political and regulatory scrutiny of coins intensified.

Economic events to watch