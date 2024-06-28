Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates weekly gains as focus shifts to key inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 28:

The US Dollar Index holds steady at around 106.00 early Friday, fluctuating near the multi-week high it set this week. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for May, alongside Personal Spending and Personal Income data, later in the session.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.09% -0.03% 0.72% 0.15% 0.12% 0.87% 0.58% EUR 0.09% 0.08% 0.90% 0.29% 0.23% 1.00% 0.74% GBP 0.03% -0.08% 0.75% 0.21% 0.15% 0.92% 0.66% JPY -0.72% -0.90% -0.75% -0.57% -0.57% 0.18% -0.15% CAD -0.15% -0.29% -0.21% 0.57% -0.03% 0.71% 0.46% AUD -0.12% -0.23% -0.15% 0.57% 0.03% 0.77% 0.51% NZD -0.87% -1.00% -0.92% -0.18% -0.71% -0.77% -0.26% CHF -0.58% -0.74% -0.66% 0.15% -0.46% -0.51% 0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Over the weekend, the first round of the French election will take place. According to the latest IFOP Poll, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party is seen in the lead in the first round with 36% of votes, while President Emmanuel Macron centrist camp is seen in the third place with 21% of votes, behind the left wing New Popular Front, which is projected to receive 29% of votes.

Major equity indexes in the US closed little changed on Thursday as investors refrained from taking large positions ahead of the first Presidential Debate in the US. Early Friday, US stock index futures trade marginally higher and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates in a tight range at around 4.3%.

In the European morning on Friday, the data from the UK showed that the Gross Domestic Product grew at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter. This reading came in above the previous estimate and the market expectation of 0.2%. After posting small gains on Thursday, GBP/USD struggles to extend its recovery and trades below 1.2650.

EUR/USD snapped a two-day losing streak on Thursday but lost its bullish momentum. Early Friday, the pair fluctuates in a tight channel slightly below 1.0700.

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Japan showed that the Tokyo Consumer Price Index rose 2.3% on a yearly basis in June. This reading followed the 2.2% increase recorded in April. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate held steady at 2.6% in May as forecast. USD/JPY extended its weekly rally and touched a fresh multi-decade high near 161.30 in the early Asian session. The pair seems to have entered a consolidation phase at around 161.00 following the earlier jump. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi repeated on Friday that they will take appropriate steps on excessive moves in foreign exchange markets.

After testing $2,300 on Wednesday, Gold regained its traction and registered strong gains on Thursday. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet and trades above $2,320 in the European morning on Friday.