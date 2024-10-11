Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of producer inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 11:

Following Thursday's volatile action, markets seems to have stabilized to begin the last trading day of the week. The US economic calendar will feature Producer Price Index (PPI) data for September and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey for October. In the early American session, Statistics Canada will publish the labor market data for September.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.33% 0.04% 1.35% 0.74% 0.98% -0.21% EUR -0.25% 0.14% -0.16% 1.12% 0.46% 0.71% -0.51% GBP -0.33% -0.14% -0.35% 0.99% 0.32% 0.60% -0.54% JPY -0.04% 0.16% 0.35% 1.32% 0.70% 0.90% -0.23% CAD -1.35% -1.12% -0.99% -1.32% -0.57% -0.38% -1.56% AUD -0.74% -0.46% -0.32% -0.70% 0.57% 0.29% -0.91% NZD -0.98% -0.71% -0.60% -0.90% 0.38% -0.29% -1.17% CHF 0.21% 0.51% 0.54% 0.23% 1.56% 0.91% 1.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 2.4% on a yearly basis in September from 2.5% in August, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday. Other details of the report showed that the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.3% on a yearly basis, coming in above the August reading and the market forecast of 3.2%. The monthly core CPI was up 0.3% in September. The US Dollar (USD) failed to benefit from these readings as the weekly Initial Jobless Claims came in at 258,000 in the week ending October 5, up sharply from 225,000 in the previous week. After reaching its highest level in nearly a month at around 103.20 on Thursday, the USD Index closed the day flat and went into a consolidation phase below 103.00 early Friday.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed on Friday that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.2% on a monthly basis in August, matching the market estimate. In the same period, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production increased by 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Although GBP/USD edged slightly higher on the upbeat data, it remains well below 1.3100 in the European session.

EUR/USD closed flat on Thursday as the USD lost its strength in the second half of the day. The pair struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades in a narrow channel slightly below 1.0950 in the European morning. Germany's Destatis reaffirmed on Friday that the annual CPI rose 1.6% on a yearly basis in September, matching the initial estimate.

USD/CAD extended its uptrend on Thursday and closed the seventh consecutive day in positive territory. Ahead of the Canadian jobs data, the pair trades marginally higher on the day near 1.3750.

USD/JPY closed in the red on Thursday after reversing from the multi-month high it set above 149.60. The pair stays relatively quiet and moves up and down in a tight band below 149.00.

Gold gathered recovery momentum and snapped a six-day losing streak on Thursday. XAU/USD continues to edge higher toward $2,650 on Friday.