Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates losses as focus shifts to US data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 27:
The US Dollar struggles to stay resilient against its major rivals early Tuesday. The US Dollar Index, which closed in negative territory on Monday, stays on the back foot below 104.00 as investors await January Durable Goods Orders and Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data for February. The US economic docket will also feature Housing Price Index for December, alongside Richmond Fed and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Indexes for February.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered modestly on Monday and major equity indexes in the US registered small losses. Early Tuesday, the 10-year yield holds steady slightly below 4.3% and US stock index futures trade marginally lower. Durable Goods Orders are forecast to decline by 4.8% in January after staying unchanged in December. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will deliver a speech on risks of counterfeit credit later in the day.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.26%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.26%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|-0.17%
|EUR
|0.26%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|0.51%
|0.26%
|0.58%
|0.10%
|GBP
|0.06%
|-0.20%
|0.02%
|0.31%
|0.06%
|0.38%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.04%
|-0.22%
|-0.01%
|0.32%
|0.04%
|0.37%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|-0.28%
|-0.52%
|-0.33%
|-0.31%
|-0.26%
|0.06%
|-0.42%
|JPY
|0.00%
|-0.26%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.27%
|0.33%
|-0.18%
|NZD
|-0.33%
|-0.58%
|-0.37%
|-0.37%
|-0.06%
|-0.32%
|-0.49%
|CHF
|0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|0.42%
|0.15%
|0.48%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Japan showed that the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% on a yearly basis in January, down from the 2.6% increase recorded in December. USD/JPY largely ignored this data and extended its sideways grind at around 105.50.
Japanese Yen remains supported by reviving BoJ pivot bets, US data in focus.
EUR/USD gained 0.3% and registered its highest daily close since early February. The pair seems to have stabilized at around 1.0850 in the European morning on Tuesday. European Central Bank (ECB) will publish Private Loans and M3 Money Supply data for January.
AUD/USD lost nearly 0.4% and snapped an 8-day winning streak on Monday. After touching a weekly low of 0.6525 in the Asian session, the pair staged a rebound and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day at around 0.6550.
Australian Dollar improves to a major level amid a stable US Dollar.
GBP/USD extended its near-term uptrend and touched 1.2700 before correcting lower on Monday. In the European morning on Tuesday, the pair trades in a tight channel above 1.2650. Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden, is scheduled to speak later in the day.
Gold spent the first day of the week moving sideways in a narrow band at around $2,030 before posting small losses. XAU/USD stays calm slightly above $2,030 early Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is ranging at around 1.0850 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair stays supported amid a broadly subdued US Dollar and hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde. The focus now shifts to the high-impact US economic data.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2700, BoE-speak, US data eyed
GBP/USD is keeping its range trade intact below 1.2700 early Tuesday. A softer US Dollar and a cautious market mood are contributing to the bull-bear tug-of-war, as traders await the speeches from the BoE and the Fed policymakers alongside the US macro news.
Gold looks to test $2,050 ahead of key US data
Gold price is attempting another run toward the two-week highs of $2,041 reached on Friday, as the US Dollar keeps its downbeat tone intact amid renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields and ahead of the top-tier US economic data.
Uniswap fee distribution incentive could bode well for Ethereum-based tokens
Uniswap (UNI) a decentralized protocol, recently passed the fee switch proposal, proposing that UNI token holders who have delegated and staked their tokens will be rewarded or rather, incentivized. The proposal was conceived in the Summer of 2022.
Calm before the data
It feels like there is a moment of calm and silence in the aftermath of major tech earnings, investors will decide whether this rally deserves to continue higher straight away.