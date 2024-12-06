Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates losses as attention turns to Nonfarm Payrolls data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 6:
The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground early Friday after weakening against its major rivals on Thursday. Investors await November jobs report, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures. The US economic calendar will also feature the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index. Finally, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will deliver speeches on the last day before the blackout period starts.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|0.03%
|0.32%
|1.31%
|1.07%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|-0.00%
|-0.13%
|0.03%
|0.33%
|1.40%
|1.07%
|-0.16%
|GBP
|0.09%
|0.13%
|0.13%
|0.46%
|1.54%
|1.20%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|0.30%
|1.32%
|1.07%
|-0.26%
|CAD
|-0.32%
|-0.33%
|-0.46%
|-0.30%
|1.14%
|0.75%
|-0.51%
|AUD
|-1.31%
|-1.40%
|-1.54%
|-1.32%
|-1.14%
|-0.33%
|-1.57%
|NZD
|-1.07%
|-1.07%
|-1.20%
|-1.07%
|-0.75%
|0.33%
|-1.22%
|CHF
|0.18%
|0.16%
|0.06%
|0.26%
|0.51%
|1.57%
|1.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The USD Index came under bearish pressure and lost more than 0.5% on Thursday. In the European morning, the index stays in a consolidation phase below 106.00. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates below 4.2% and US stock index futures trade mixed. Following the 12,000 increase recorded in October, NFP is forecast to rise by 200,000 in November.
After climbing to a new record high above $100,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin reversed its direction and close the day in negative territory. Early Friday, BTC/USD trades at around $98,000.
EUR/USD benefited from the broad-based USD weakness on Thursday and came within a touching distance of 1.0600. The pair edges slightly lower in the European morning on Friday but holds comfortably above 1.0550. Eurostat will publish revisions to third quarter Gross Domestic Product data.
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three weeks above 1.2770 on Thursday. The pair trades marginally lower on the day slightly below 1.2750 to begin the European session.
After rising for three consecutive days, USD/CAD reversed its direction and fell more than 0.3% on Thursday. The pair holds steady above 1.4000 early Friday. Statistics Canada will publish labor market data for November later in the day.
USD/JPY edges lower and trades below 150.00 after posting small losses on Thursday. The data from Japan showed on Friday that Overall Household Spending declined by 1.3% on a yearly basis in October. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a decrease of 2.6%.
Gold failed to capitalize on the selling pressure surrounding the USD and ended the day in the red on Thursday. After falling to its weakest level in over a week below $2,620 in the Asian session, XAU/USD gained traction and was last seen trading near $2,640.
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation. A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work. The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower. NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa. Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold. Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components. At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary. The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP release
EUR/USD is back in the red below 1.0600 in the early European morning on Friday. The US Dollar regains poise due to profit-taking and a softer risk tone. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
Bitcoin experiences volatility post $100K milestone
Bitcoin rebounds to $97,000 on Friday after a volatile drop to $90,500, following its $100K milestone the day before. Ethereum maintains bullish momentum above key support levels, signaling a potential rally toward $4,000. In contrast, Ripple exhibits bearish tendencies, hinting at further declines.
GBP/USD eases from multi-week high, trades with negative bias below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past three days. BoE Governor predicted four rate cuts in 2025 and weigh on the British Pound. Subdued USD price action could support the pair ahead of the US NFP report.
Gold price sticks to modest gains, lacks bullish conviction ahead of US NFP report
Gold price witnessed an intraday turnaround from over a one-week low touched on Friday. A softer risk tone, geopolitical risks, and trade war fears benefit the safe-haven commodity. Bets for a less dovish Fed cap gains for the XAU/USD ahead of the crucial US NFP report.
What is NFP and how does it affect the Forex market? Premium
NFP is the acronym for the Nonfarm Payrolls report, a compilation of data reflecting the employment situation in the United States (US). It shows the total number of paid workers, excluding those employed by farms, the federal government, private households, and nonprofit organisations.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.