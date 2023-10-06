Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates losses ahead of September jobs report

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 6:
The US Dollar (USD) weakened against its major rivals for the second consecutive on Thursday before finding a foothold early Friday. The USD Index holds steady at around 106.50 in the European morning and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates at around 4.75 as markets await the September jobs report, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and wage inflation figures.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.27%
|0.18%
|1.08%
|1.21%
|-0.40%
|0.71%
|-0.15%
|EUR
|-0.28%
|-0.09%
|0.80%
|0.93%
|-0.68%
|0.43%
|-0.43%
|GBP
|-0.18%
|0.10%
|0.89%
|1.03%
|-0.58%
|0.52%
|-0.34%
|CAD
|-1.09%
|-0.82%
|-0.87%
|0.13%
|-1.49%
|-0.38%
|-1.25%
|AUD
|-1.23%
|-0.95%
|-1.04%
|-0.13%
|-1.62%
|-0.51%
|-1.39%
|JPY
|0.38%
|0.64%
|0.58%
|1.50%
|1.56%
|1.09%
|0.25%
|NZD
|-0.71%
|-0.43%
|-0.52%
|0.38%
|0.51%
|-1.10%
|-0.86%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.42%
|0.33%
|1.23%
|1.36%
|-0.25%
|0.86%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
US Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: NFP September report set to show broadly stable labor market.
Wall Street's main indexes opened deep in red on Thursday but managed to erase the majority of daily losses. Meanwhile, the 10-year US yields continued to stretch lower and made it difficult for USD. US stock index futures trade modestly lower early Friday, pointing to a cautious market stance. Markets expect NFP to rise 170,000 in September and see the Unemployment Rate declining to 3.7% from 3.8% in August. Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva noted that the current pace of global growth was "quite weak" and warned of significant risks on the fiscal front in many countries, due to increased debt burdens on higher interest rates.
NFP Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, losing momentum.
In its bi-annual Financial Stability Review (FSR), the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said that global financial stability risks were elevated and growing. Following a two-day rebound, AUD/USD lost its bullish momentum and stabilized at around 0.6350 on the last trading day of the week.
USD/CAD rose to its highest level since March near 1.3800 on Thursday before staging a downward correction in the Asian session on Friday. Statistics Canada will also release the September labor market data later in the day.
Canada Employment Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, job growth to slow.
USD/JPY closed in negative territory on Thursday but regained its traction and advanced to the 149.00 area on Friday. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki declined once again on Thursday to comment on whether Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market earlier in the week.
EUR/USD extended its rebound and closed in positive territory near 1.0550 on Thursday. The pair, however, struggled to preserve its recovery momentum and went into a consolidation phase.
GBP/USD benefited from broad USD weakness on Thursday and advanced toward 1.2200. Early Friday, the pair fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.2150 amid cautious market stance.
Gold price moved up and down in a narrow range at around $1,820 on Thursday. With the 10-year US yield staying relatively quiet on Friday, XAU/USD finds it difficult to gather directional momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0500s, US NFP in focus
EUR/USD is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around 1.0550 heading into the European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is consolidating its two-day corrective decline amid a better mood and ahead of the key US payrolls data.
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2200 ahead of US employment data
GBP/USD looks to retrace recent gains, trading slightly lower around 1.2180 during the Asian session on Friday. However, the pair received upward support, which could be attributed to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) following the decline in US Bond yields.
Gold price stalls its declining trend ahead of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls data
Gold price edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a nine-day losing streak around the $1,813 area, or a fresh seven-month low touched the previous day. Any meaningful upward move, however, still seems elusive.
Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle
Polygon is attempting a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup the ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. MATIC could extend 20% to test the supply zone at $0.645, uptrend confirmation above $0.6757.
US Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: NFP September report set to show broadly stable labor market
Expectations of a final interest-rate hike by the US Fed this quarter were reinforced after US job openings unexpectedly rose by the most in over two years to 9.610 million in August.