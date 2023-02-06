Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 6:
Markets have started the new week in a calm manner and the US Dollar manages to stay resilient against its major rivals after having registered impressive gains on the back of the impressive January jobs report on Friday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds at fresh multi-week highs near 103.00 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory at around 3.55%. US stock index futures are down between 0.3% and 0.6% in the European morning, reflecting a cautious market tone. Sentix Investor Confidence Index for February and January Retail Sales will be featured in the European economic docket on Monday. There won't be any high-tier data releases from the US and market participants will pay close attention to Fedspeak.
The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 571,000 in January, surpassing the market expectation of 185,000 by a wide margin. Although the annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, declined to 4.4% in January, December's reading of 4.6% got revised higher to 4.9%. The US Dollar surged higher on the impressive NFP reading and the DXY snapped a three-week losing streak, gaining 1% on a weekly basis.
EUR/USD lost more than 100 pips on Friday and closed below 1.0800. The pair struggles to stage a rebound in the early European session on Monday. The data from Germany revealed that Factory Orders rose by 3.2% in December. Although this print came in better than the market expectation for an increase of 2%, it failed to help the Euro find demand. Retail Sales in the Eurozone are forecast to decline by 2.5% on a monthly basis in January.
GBP/USD fell sharply in the second half of the previous week and touched its lowest level in a month at 1.2033 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen trading modestly higher on the day slightly above 1.2050.
USD/JPY opened with a large bullish gap and reached its highest level in nearly a month above 132.50 before retreating below 132.00 in the European morning. Earlier in the day, the Nikkei reported that Japan's government has approached Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda. Commenting on the report, “I have not heard anything about nomination of Amamiya as BoJ Governor,” said Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.
Pressured by surging US Treasury bond yields, Gold price lost more than 4% in the second half of the previous week. XAU/USD tries to stage a recovery early Monday and was last seen trading above $1,875, rising more than 0.5% on a daily basis.
Bitcoin extended its downward correction over the weekend and continued to push lower early Monday. At the time of press, BTC/USD was trading modestly lower on the day at around $22,800. Ethereum snapped a five-day winning streak on Sunday and lost more than 2% on a daily basis. ETH/USD stays relative quiet early Monday and fluctuates in a tight channel above $1,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0800 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is holding steady just shy of the 1.0800 mark in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market tone, as investors assess Friday's US NFP blowout and hawkish Fed expectations. Eurozone data coming up next.
GBP/USD attempts to cross 1.2050, downside looks likely amid US-China tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attempted to extend its rebound move above the critical resistance of 1.2050 in the Tokyo session. The Cable gauged an intermediate cushion around 1.2000 amid subdued performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold bulls need validation from $1,905
Gold price rebounds from monthly low, grinding higher around intraday tops surrounding $1,878 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal snaps a two-day downtrend amid the sluggish US Dollar.
Is this the beginning of the end for bulls?
Bitcoin is the glue that is holding this 2023 bull run intact for Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins. But chinks in BTC bulls’ armor are beginning to show, therefore, investors need to be cautious of a sudden reversal.
The Week Ahead - RBA rate meeting, UK Q4 GDP and earnings
Back in November the RBA hiked rates by a less than expected 25bps, amidst concern about the effects recent rate hikes were having on the Australian economy and ergo the housing market.