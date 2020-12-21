Forex Today: UK becomes the center of the financial world

Here is what you need to know on Monday, Tuesday 22:

Panic took over financial boards at the beginning of the week. The dollar appreciated sharply throughout the first half of the day but gave up most of its gains ahead of Wall Street’s close.

The dismal mood was triggered by the UK as PM Boris Johnson announced more restrictive measures following the discovery of a much more contagious covid strain. The negative sentiment cooled as the European Medicines Agency said that there’s no evidence that the just developed vaccines won’t work with the new coronavirus variant.

Additionally, there has been no progress in Brexit talks, but the opposite. Different UK authorities put into doubt the chances of a deal amid significant differences in fisheries. PM Johnson said that he would make a last-ditch push for a post-Brexit deal with a move on fisheries.

Meanwhile, the EU imposed a travel ban on the UK for 48 hours, while several other countries from around the world took similar measures.

On a positive note, US Senators agreed on a historic $900 billion coronavirus relief package and will vote on a proposed bill this Monday, alongside government funding for a whole year. The news was overshadowed by panic.

The GBP/USD pair plummeted to 1.3187 but recovered some ahead of the close on headlines indicating that the UK made a new proposal on fisheries and that EU leaders are looking into it. EUR/USD and AUD/USD were also able to trim most of their intraday losses, finishing the day not far below Friday’s closing levels.

Commodities also fell, with spot gold finishing the day below 1,880. WTI closed at around $48.00 a barrel.