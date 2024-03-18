Forex Today: The Dollar remains bid as FOMC event looms

The US Dollar started the week in a positive fashion on the back of further upside in US yields and shrinking bets on an interest rate cut at the June event. The move higher in the Greenback weighed on the risk complex and provoked a drop below 1.0900 in EUR/USD.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 19:
The USD Index (DXY) rose to new multi-session highs above 103.60 amidst rising US yields and the prevailing risk-off mood. On March 19, Building Permits, Housing Starts and Net Long-Term TIC Flows are due in the US docket.
EUR/USD retreated to multi-day lows in the 1.0870/65 band on the back of further Dollar gains. The Economic Sentiment tracked by the ZEW Institute in Germany and the euro area take centre stage on March 19.
GBP/USD traded in an inconclusive fashion in the low-1.2700s in response to the advance in the US Dollar.
USD/JPY rose for the fifth session in a row and broke above the 149.00 barrier ahead of the key BoJ event on March 19. Other than the BoJ meeting, the Japanese docket will include Industrial Production readings.
AUD/USD put the 200-day SMA around 0.6550 to the test amidst marginal losses. The RBA is expected to keep its OCR unchanged at its gathering on March 19. Further data will see the RBA’s Consumer Inflation Expectations.
WTI prices rose to multi-month tops north of the $82.00 mark on Monday on the back of Iraq headlines and auspicious results from the Chinese calendar.
Gold prices managed to leave behind two consecutive sessions of losses and regained the $2,160 region per troy ounce on Monday. Its cousin Silver retreated modestly although it maintained the trade above the key $25.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6560 prior to RBA
AUD/USD charted marginal losses and managed to keep its trade around the key 200-day SMA in the 0.6560 region ahead of the key RBA event, where investors expect the central bank to maintain its OCR at 4.35%.
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0900
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow band at around 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Monday. The bullish opening in Wall Street limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground ahead of the Fed policy meeting later in the week.
Gold consolidates ahead of central banks’ decisions
Gold gained traction and advanced toward $2,160 after spending the first half of the day in a tight channel near $2,150. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising above 4.3% in the session, however, XAU/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price treads below $67.5K, but new whales would still be in profit if BTC fall extends
Bitcoin (BTC) price is slowly edging towards a bearish bias, cutting down on the gains made over the week. However, the market is still broadly bullish as BTC new whales entry price is slightly lower.
35 day maintenance periods, interest rates and money supplies
The 35 day Central Bank Maintenance Periods factors as 1 central bank meeting every 6 weeks or 30 to 35 trade days. The 35 day was broken down to 14 calendar days beginning with economic annouincements every 2 weeks beginnig with Inflation then GDP within the next 2 weeks.