Forex Today: The dollar is not ready to change course

What you need to know on Monday, May 31:
Market players are still willing to sell the greenback on upward moves, suggesting the American currency will remain on the backfoot these days. The greenback keeps moving alongside US government bond yields, which reflect US inflation expectations.
Upbeat US data provided temporal support to the USD, on Friday, alongside headlines indicating President Joe Biden would announce a$ 6 trillion spending program. However, the same news boosted stocks, putting a cap on the dollar’s advance.
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.2200 while GBP/USD closed around 1.4190, both near their highs.
In Europe, European Central Bank policymakers have been utterly cautious on their comments, indicating that they will maintain their ultra-loose monetary policy amid continued uncertainty and low inflation. Contrary to what happens in the US, where inflationary pressures mount and policymakers are open to discuss tightening.
The UK’s massive immunization campaign led to lifting restrictions in the kingdom by steps, with the last one scheduled for June 21. All measures are scheduled to be lifted, and free international travel should resume that day. However, the increasing number of new contagions due to the mentioned strain puts at doubt easing restrictions in three weeks.
Among commodity-linked currencies, the aussie was the weakest, and the CAD remained the strongest. AUD/USD is struggling to retain the 0.7700 threshold while USD/CAD trades below 1.2100. The USD/JPY pair surged to 110.20 but settled below the 110.00 level.
Wall Street managed to post modest gains on Friday, ending the week up. US Treasury yields recovered, but ended the week little changed and at the lower end of their recent range.
Gold continues to outperform. The bright metal settled above 1,900 and is poised to extend its advance. Crude oil prices eased on Friday, with WTI ending the week at $ 66.60 a barrel.
XRP price risk builds to the downside, $0.65 in the crosshairs
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from the lows in end-of-month jitters
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, recovering as money managers adjust their portfolios at the end of the month. Earlier, the pair dropped sharply after US Core PCE surged to 3.1%, above 2.9% expected.
GBP/USD extends falls on dollar strength
GBP/USD remains pressured and trades near 1.4150, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about the Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE comments. US Core PCE beat estimates with 3.1% YoY.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
Meme, cannabis stocks up, Bitcoin under pressure
Robust economic data, huge fiscal spending boost appetite in stocks. Value, meme, and cannabis stocks gain as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remain under a decent selling pressure into the weekend.