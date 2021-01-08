Forex Today: Tensions rise ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls, fall in Washington, USD holds gains

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 8:

The US dollar is holding onto its gains, as bond yields remain elevated. Markets focus on the US jobs report for December, which could be negative. President Trump sent a calming message denouncing the Capitol chaos, potentially defusing tensions. Canada's labor figures and Bitcoin's ascent to near $40K are also eyed.

US Treasury yields have been extending their gains, trading near 1.10%. The move followed Democrats' win of the Senate, which would enable passing massive stimulus and raising American debt. Details about President-elect Joe Biden's economic plans are set to emerge.

Gold remains on the back foot, trading closer to $1,900 as returns on US Treasuries remain elevated.

Capitol chaos: President Donald Trump made a sharp U-turn, denouncing the rioters who stormed the Capitol and temporarily delayed the certification of Biden's win. He also promised to help in the transition to a new administration. Several cabinet members resigned and Democrats called for impeaching Trump, despite the short time he has in office. Investors are shrugging off the political drama.

The final Nonfarm Payrolls report of 2020 is set to show a modest gain of 71,000 jobs amid the winter wave of the virus. Indicators leading to the publication have been mixed, with ISM's Purchasing Managers' Indexes painting an upbeat picture while ADP's private-sector figures falling short of estimates.

Canada releases its labor statistics at the same time and economists expect a loss of jobs and an increase in the Unemployment Rate. USD/CAD has been trading below 1.27 amid the rise in oil prices earlier this week. The black gold benefitted from Saudi Arabia's unilateral production cut.

Coronavirus continues raging in the US and Europe. America's daily death toll is at around 4,000 and hospitalizations are above 130,000. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a ramp-up of its vaccination campaign.

Israel, the world's leader in immunization, aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of March. According to Pfizer, its inoculation is able to cope with both the British and South African variants of COVID-19.

Bitcoin has been extending its gains, nearly hitting the $40,000 mark. Ethereum is at around $1,200.

