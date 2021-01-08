Forex Today: Tensions rise ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls, fall in Washington, USD holds gains

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 8:
The US dollar is holding onto its gains, as bond yields remain elevated. Markets focus on the US jobs report for December, which could be negative. President Trump sent a calming message denouncing the Capitol chaos, potentially defusing tensions. Canada's labor figures and Bitcoin's ascent to near $40K are also eyed.
US Treasury yields have been extending their gains, trading near 1.10%. The move followed Democrats' win of the Senate, which would enable passing massive stimulus and raising American debt. Details about President-elect Joe Biden's economic plans are set to emerge.
Is King Dollar ready for a comeback? Looking at the blue wave, Capitol chaos and the Fed
Gold remains on the back foot, trading closer to $1,900 as returns on US Treasuries remain elevated.
Capitol chaos: President Donald Trump made a sharp U-turn, denouncing the rioters who stormed the Capitol and temporarily delayed the certification of Biden's win. He also promised to help in the transition to a new administration. Several cabinet members resigned and Democrats called for impeaching Trump, despite the short time he has in office. Investors are shrugging off the political drama.
The final Nonfarm Payrolls report of 2020 is set to show a modest gain of 71,000 jobs amid the winter wave of the virus. Indicators leading to the publication have been mixed, with ISM's Purchasing Managers' Indexes painting an upbeat picture while ADP's private-sector figures falling short of estimates.
See:
- Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Long path to recover to be even longer
- US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
Canada releases its labor statistics at the same time and economists expect a loss of jobs and an increase in the Unemployment Rate. USD/CAD has been trading below 1.27 amid the rise in oil prices earlier this week. The black gold benefitted from Saudi Arabia's unilateral production cut.
Canadian Jobs Preview: Expectations for job losses may result in a loonie rally
Coronavirus continues raging in the US and Europe. America's daily death toll is at around 4,000 and hospitalizations are above 130,000. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a ramp-up of its vaccination campaign.
Israel, the world's leader in immunization, aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of March. According to Pfizer, its inoculation is able to cope with both the British and South African variants of COVID-19.
Bitcoin has been extending its gains, nearly hitting the $40,000 mark. Ethereum is at around $1,200.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as dollar retreats ahead of NFP
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.2250, as the US dollar bulls take a breather amid renewed vaccine optimism. Bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart could cap further gains. All eyes remain on US yields and payrolls.
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3600
GBP/USD heads towards 1.3600, having recaptured 1.3550 ahead of the London open. The US dollar takes a back seat despite the rally in Treasury yields. Encouraging Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine news lifts the higher-yielding pound.
Gold nears $1900 amid T-yields rally, ahead of NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to feel the pull of gravity and closes in on the critical $1900 support. The narrative of reflation trades plays out, driving Treasury yields higher on expectations of higher fiscal stimulus by the Biden administration.
US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.
US Dollar Index: Bulls cheer break of 13-day-old resistance to attack 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) rises to 90.02, currently up 0.13%, during early Friday. The greenback gauge crossed a downward sloping trend line from December 22 the previous day while struggling to provide a clear break above 200-HMA.