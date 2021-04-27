Forex Today: Tension mounts ahead of Fed’s decision

What you need to know on Wednesday, April 28:
Dull trading continued for second consecutive days with major pairs trading within familiar levels. The exception is USD/JPY which added some 40 pips to its latest recovery to settle around 108.70.
In general, investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement scheduled for this Wednesday. The central bank is widely anticipated to maintain the current policy unchanged, although speculative interest hopes for a word on tightening amid the continuous economic improvement.
The EUR/USD pair trades just ahead of the 1.2100 figure while GBP/USD hovers around 1.3900. The AUD/USD pair eases alongside gold, which lost some ground to settle at $ 1,776 a troy ounce, while USD/CAD held around 1.2400 as crude oil prices soared at the end of the day with WTI advancing beyond $ 63.00 a barrel.
Equities traded lifeless, with most major indexes ending the day around their opening levels. Government bond yields advanced, with the US 10-year Treasury note settling at 1.61%.
In the coronavirus front, the differences between major economies and developing countries have widened. The US CDC has said that fully vaccinated people can go outdoors without masks, except in crowded settings. The UK also progresses into reopening the economy as over 50% of the population has received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine.
India, on the other hand, continues to record cases of over 350K per days, while the situation in South America continues to deteriorate amid delayed vaccination. The immunization campaign in Europe is also lagging, but most hope to regularize the situation in the next couple of months.
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.2060 but remains below the 1.2100 mark. Upbeat US data failed to impress, with market players waiting for the FOMC to make up their minds.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
The XAU/USD pair managed to close the first day of the week in the positive territory but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be making it difficult for gold to find demand.
The three majors, BTC, ETH, and XRP, played to the technical indicators like maestros, holding essential support at the most crucial moments and proving that technicals have a role in assessing the state and direction of individual cryptocurrencies.
The company’s investment in Bitcoin helped spur revenue growth which easily beat expectations, coming in at $10.39 billion vs. $10.29 billion expected.