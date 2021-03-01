Forex Today: Stimulus optimism, coronavirus concerns

What you need to know on Tuesday, March 2:
Upbeat US data and the better performance of equities pushed the greenback higher against its European rivals and lower against commodity-linked ones. The EUR/USD pair trades sub-1.2100 while GBP/USD was rejected from near 1.4000. The Australian and Canadian dollars advanced, despite commodities' prices edged lower.
Gold prices resumed their declines after a failed attempt to regain the upside, with spot ending the day at $1,720.00 a troy ounce. WTI fell to $60.00 a barrel
The USD/JPY pair nears 107.00 amid combined dollar’s demand and higher equities. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, had a quiet day, hovering around Friday’s closing levels.
Wall Street advanced after the US House of Representatives passed US President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill. Democrats hope to have it finished by March 14, when the current stimulus expires.
Coronavirus: the number of global new contagions increased last week for the first time in almost two months. Meanwhile, experts suspect the Brazilian strain could evade natural immunity, rising all the alarms. The world continues vaccine immunization at an uneven pace.
Dogecoin price aims for greatness after developers release new update in two years
S&P 500 Goldman says emphatic No, rates are not a risk to equity valuations
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers modestly amid a better market’s mood
AUD/USD trades in the 0.7770 region, recovering alongside Wall Street. Market players now waiting for RBA’s monetary policy announcement.
Gold: Bulls moving out, bears moving in eyeing $1,685
Bears in control, with $1,685 on the cards on a break of $1,703. Significant longs being closed as markets take profit on long gold futures positioning.
Dogecoin price aims for greatness after developers release new update in two years
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 25% breakout. The digital asset receives its first update since 2019 due to increase in demand. DOGE was listed on Phemex with up to 20x leverage.
S&P 500 Goldman says emphatic No, rates are not a risk to equity valuations
Goldman Sachs Chief US Equity Strategist David Kostin said in his weekly note to clients that inflationary concerns were not a risk to equity valuations.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.