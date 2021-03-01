S&P 500 Goldman says emphatic No, rates are not a risk to equity valuations

Goldman Sachs Chief US Equity Strategist David Kostin said in his weekly note to clients that inflationary concerns were not a risk to equity valuations. “Investors ask whether the level of rates is becoming a threat to equity valuations. Our answer is an emphatic ‘no,’ Kostin said, according to CNBC.
The weekly Goldman Sachs note says rising yields are not at high enough levels to cause concerns.
Goldman notes the S%P 500 is trading at 22 times forward earnings, which is historically high but the S&P 500 dividend yield versus that of the US 10 year shows less valuation risk with valuations around 42% of historical norms. This the note says should lead investors to identify different sectors which will benefit.
Equity markets should not be worried until the 10 Year yield hits 2.1%. Kostin notes that the rising yields and growth is in keeping with Goldman's S&P 500 target of 4300 for 2021. “Although secular growth stocks may remain the most appealing investments on a long-term horizon, those stocks will underperform more cyclical firms in the short-term if economic acceleration and inflation continue to lift interest rates.”
Market Reaction
US equities are all strong on Monday with Nasdaq up over 2% and Dow and S&P up 2.1% each.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after US PMI smashes estimates with 60.8
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2050, extending its falls after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats expectations with 60.8 points. The US Senate may take up the stimulus package as soon as Wednesday.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
DOGE price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. It has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, bearish bias remains
Gold gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move. A sustained move beyond the $1772-73 region might prompt some short-covering bounce.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.