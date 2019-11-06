Forex today: Softer greenback ahead of the US CPI key event today

- The Us dollar was knocked back a step or two.
- FX space in lockdown as all eyes turn to US CPI.
The greenback was somewhat weaker on Tuesday as positions were pared back, likely to do with the major risk event in the US CPI coming up later today, but also possible down to President Trump who has been complaining that the dollar is unjustly higher than what he sees to be as competitor nation's currencies, such as the euro and others. Trump tweeted saying that the euro “and other currencies are devalued against the dollar,” holding the Fe to blame again, arguing that the U.S. rates are “way too high”.
Elsewhere, sterling was a stand out performer amongst an otherwise sleepy FX space. While the headline unemployment remained at 3.8%, overall, the UK's April/May employment report was solid, beating the market's expectations and despite the Brexit angst. The detail held a surprise improvement in both employment (+32k, est. +4k) and average wages (+3.4% 3m/y, est. +3.2%). However, more importantly, especially in an environment where major central banks are moving towards a more accommodative approach to monetary policy, the MPC members are all lining up the ducks in a row with a hawkish bias. Overnight, both Saunders and Broadbent added to comments from fellow MPC member Haldane comments arguing that rates would be higher under a smooth Brexit.
As for U.S. data, headline producer prices came in as expected for May, at 0.1% m/m, down from 0.2% in April. "Similarly, the core measure met expectations, rising by 0.2% m/m in May. On a yearly basis, the headline PPI figure missed expectations; coming in at 1.8% y/y (from 2.2% in April) but the yearly core figure came in as expected, at 2.3% y/y (from 2.4% in April). Producer prices excluding food, energy and trade services rose 0.4% in May (unchanged from the month prior) whilst rising 2.3% y/y (from 2.2% in April)."
Analysts at Westpac note the Fx space price action and key events ahead further down:
- EUR/USD rose from 1.1310 to 1.1337.
- GBP/USD bounced off 1.2670 late Sydney to 1.2730.
- USD/JPY initially rose to 108.80 but then fell to 108.50.
- AUD/USD continued its quiet trade, only a 20 pip range over 24 hours, hovering around 0.6960. Underperformer NZD extended yesterday’s decline to 0.6569 before steadying around 0.6585.
- AUD/NZD rose steadily, up 40 pips on the day to 1.0580.
Key notes from Wall Street:
Wall Street's bullish streak gets capped, DJIA rested at R1
Key events ahead:
-
The June Westpac-Melbourne Institute Australia consumer sentiment survey is due at 10:30am Syd/8:30am Sing/HK.
-
May consumer and producer prices (11:30am Syd/9:30am local). The median forecast is 2.7%yr on CPI and 0.6%yr on PPI.
-
The US data focus is May CPI.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.