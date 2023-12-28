Forex Today: Santa’s rally continues, Dollar rebounds

The focus is on 2024, particularly considering that the first week will be a busy one. On the last trading day of 2023, the economic calendar is light. The attention will be on Spain's preliminary December consumer inflation figures.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 29:
Data from the US released on Thursday revealed that Initial Jobless Claims rose by 12,000 in the week ended December 23 to 218,000, above the market consensus of 210,000. Continuing claims reached 1.875 million, the highest level in four weeks. Pending Home Sales remained flat in November, falling short of expectations for a 1% increase. On Friday, the Chicago PMI is due. Regarding economic reports, the focus is on next week's employment figures.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) bottomed at 100.86, marking the lowest level since July, and then rebounded sharply, rising to 101.25. Higher US Treasury yields helped boost the Greenback, with the 10-year yield rising to 3.85% following the auction of the 7-year note.
The Greenback staged a correction, trimming weekly losses, even as the rally on Wall Street continued. The Dow Jones was on track for another all-time high close. The USD overall trend remains downward, but the correction appears to have further potential.
EUR/USD experienced its worst decline in two weeks. The pair hit a fresh monthly high at 1.1139 before pulling back to the 1.1055 area. The most relevant report of the day will be Spain's inflation figures, with the preliminary reading of the December Consumer Price Index (CPI). Eurostat will release the figures for the Eurozone on January 5.
GBP/USD also retreated from monthly highs, falling from above 1.2800 to around 1.2700. The final economic report of 2023 in the UK will be the Nationwide Housing Prices for December.
Another volatile day for USD/JPY, which fell to 140.23, the lowest level since July, but then trimmed losses and rose to 141.40, supported by higher yields.
AUD/USD peaked at 0.6871 but failed to sustain gains, and retreat to 0.6835 as bullish momentum faded. The pair has immediate support in the 0.6825 zone, while a move above 0.6850 could strengthen the Aussie.
Gold experienced a pullback from $2,088 to $2,065 due to the rebound in the US Dollar and yields. The main trend remains upward, but the current conditions point to a downside bias ahead of the Asian session.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.36%
|0.55%
|0.18%
|0.28%
|-0.04%
|0.25%
|0.11%
|EUR
|-0.37%
|0.19%
|-0.18%
|-0.09%
|-0.41%
|-0.11%
|-0.26%
|GBP
|-0.53%
|-0.18%
|-0.36%
|-0.29%
|-0.58%
|-0.31%
|-0.45%
|CAD
|-0.18%
|0.19%
|0.39%
|0.10%
|-0.22%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|0.09%
|0.28%
|-0.09%
|-0.34%
|-0.02%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|0.03%
|0.38%
|0.58%
|0.18%
|0.29%
|0.28%
|0.13%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|0.12%
|0.30%
|-0.06%
|0.01%
|-0.27%
|-0.14%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|0.27%
|0.44%
|0.07%
|0.17%
|-0.16%
|0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers its recent losses on improved risk sentiment
The AUD/USD hovers around 0.6840 on Friday, benefiting from a weakened US Dollar. The pair experienced losses in the previous session as the Greenback gained some ground, possibly linked to upbeat US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD posts modest gains around 1.1070 as traders enter holiday mode
The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains after retreating from a monthly high of 1.1139 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The hawkish stance from the ECB lends some support to the Euro and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD. The major pair is trading around 1.1070, up 0.04% for the day.
Gold trades flat above $2,060 amid the quiet session
Gold price hovers around $2,065 after retracing from $2,088 during the early Asian session on Friday. The rebound in US Dollar and higher US Treasury bond yields weigh on the yellow metal. The downside of gold might be limited amid the anticipation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March 2024.
MakerDAO expected to generate $105 million in profits in 2024, Maker price nearly rallies by 8%
MakerDAO has always maintained a strong footing in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space for the longest time. The protocol also has a substantial dominance in the crypto market thanks to its native token MKR and stablecoin DAI.
S&P 500 ends Thursday within ten points of all-time highs near $4,800
The S&P 500 large-cap equity index came within ten points of posting new all-time highs on Friday before getting dragged back after a surprise bump in Treasury yields following a 7-year T-note auction that splashed water on the market’s ongoing risk rally fueled by rate cut expectations in 2024.