What you need to take care of on Friday, August 12:
The greenback seesawed between gains and losses, ending the day lower against most major rivals. Wall Street opened the day firmly higher amid more signals of receding US inflationary pressures, as the July Producer Price Index advanced by 9.8%, below expected.
Nevertheless and as US government bond yields advanced, equities lost steam, helping the dollar to recover some ground ahead of the daily close. At the time being, US indexes trade mixed around their opening levels, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note stands at 2.88%.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at around 1.0360 for a second consecutive day, settling at around 1.0320. The GBP/USD pair trades just below 1.2200 ahead of the release of first-tier UK data. The country will publish the preliminary Q2 Gross Domestic Product estimate and June Industrial and Manufacturing Production.
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.7100, while USD/CAD trades at around 1.2770. Finally, safe-haven currencies eased at the end of the day, finishing it pretty much unchanged. USD/CHF hovers around 0.9420 while USD/JPY stands at 133.10.
Gold eased and is now trading at $1,785 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices increased, with WTI ending at $94.00 a barrel.
Will the Ethereum price finally flip Bitcoin?
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles to retain the 0.7100 threshold
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.7200 level after reaching a two-month high of 0.7136 on Thursday, following the release of the US Producer Price Index. The report gave further signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy.
EURUSD eases once again from around 1.0360
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the 1.0360 price zone for a second consecutive day and trades around 1.0320. Easing US indexes gave the dollar some room to recover the ground lost these days.
Gold losing bullish potential below $1,800
Spot gold struggles around the $1,790 level, still unable to find a clear directional trend. The bright metal has been hovering below the $1,800 threshold ever since the month started, with attempts to run beyond the level being quickly reverted.
Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager
Mark Cuban was slammed with a lawsuit for leveraging his years of experience to lure customers into investing their savings in Voyager’s services. Cuban is accused of promoting the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!