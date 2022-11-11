Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 11:
The upbeat market mood remains intact on the last trading day of the week as investors cheer the soft inflation data from the US and news of China easing the Covid-related restrictions. The US Dollar Index continues to edge lower below 108.00 after having lost more than 2% on Thursday and global stock indices push higher. Bond markets in the US will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday but Wall Street will operate at the usual hours. The US economic docket will feature the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey (preliminary) for November and investors will keep a close eye on central bank speakers ahead of the weekend.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Thursday that inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 7.7% on a yearly basis in October from 8% in September. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 6.3% from 6.6% in the same period. With both of these readings coming in below market expectations, the CME Group FedWatch Tool's probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in December jumped above 80% from 50% earlier in the week. In turn, major equity indexes in the US registered impressive gains, the US Dollar suffered heavy losses and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8%, losing nearly 7% on the day.
US Inflation Analysis: Hiking is hard in the fog, Dollar set to decline (until the next CPI).
Earlier in the day, China's National Health Commission announced that they have decided to reduce the required quarantine times for travellers and people who had close contact with identified Covid cases. The Shanghai Composite Index was last seen rising nearly 2% on the day and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 6.8%. Reflecting the risk-positive market environment, US stock index futures are rising between 0.5% and 0.7%.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.4% in the third quarter, compared to the market expectation of 2.1%. Other data from the UK showed that Industrial Production expanded by 0.2% on a monthly basis in September. GBPUSD largely ignored the latest data and was last seen moving sideways slightly above 1.1700.
EURUSD registered impressive gains on Thursday and continued to edge higher during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair was last seen trading at its highest level since mid-August slightly above 1.0200.
USDJPY lost more than 400 pips on Thursday and touched its weakest level in seven weeks near 140.00 before staging a rebound on Friday. At the time of press, USDJPY was up 0.5% on the day at 141.65.
Fueled by plunging US Treasury bond yields, gold price rose nearly 3% on Thursday and registered one of its largest one-day gains of the year. XAUSD is currently trading above $1,750 and it's up nearly 5% since the beginning of the week.
Bitcoin gained 10% on Thursday after having lost more than 20% in the first half of the week. BTCUSD, however, seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum early Friday as markets keep a close eye on developments surrounding the FTX drama. As of writing, Bitcoin was down nearly 2% on the day at $17,250. Ethereum trades in negative territory at around $1,250 early Friday following Thursday's 17% gain.
California financial regulator announces FTX investigation.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBPUSD holds steady near 1.1700 after UK data
GBPUSD clings to small daily gains above 1.1700 in the early European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP expanded at an annualized rate of 2.4% in the third quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 2.1%, and helped Pound Sterling hold its ground.
EURUSD recaptures 1.0200 as US Dollar resumes sell-off
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.0200, capitalizing on a fresh risk-on wave after China cut its quarantine restrictions and flight bans. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside ahead of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment data.
Gold: Another pause before next big XAUUSD rally
Gold price is consolidating gains near $1,750, eyeing further upside. The US Dollar steadies after the United States Consumer Price Index data-led slump. A brief pullback in Gold price is likely, as the daily technical setup suggests.
TRON's TRX skyrockets 387%, but can FTX traders benefit from this?
Justin Sun has been an avid supporter of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his FTX empire even after its collapse this week. The fall of FTX and its sister company, Alameda, led to the exchange halting its withdrawals.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.