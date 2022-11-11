California becomes the first state to officially announce an investigation.
California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced it was investigating FTX late Thursday.
The regulator did not provide much detail in a press release, only saying it was "investigating the apparent failure of crypto asset platform FTX." A spokesperson declined to comment further.
"The DFPI is the agency responsible for administering the state's lending and banking laws, the recent California Consumer Financial Protection Law and the state's securities laws, which govern broker dealers, investment advisers, and commodities," the release said.
The regulator asked affected persons to contact it to file a complaint.
FTX is not a registered money transmitter in the state, according to a search of the DFPI's database.
California becomes the first state to announce it was investigating the exchange after its failure earlier this week. Other states have already been looking into FTX, including Texas, prior to the collapse, and it's likely their investigations will expand in scope.
Federal entities like the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are also investigating FTX after its collapse, reaching out to companies like Binance for information about the exchange.
Ryne Miller, the general counsel at FTX US, has already told employees to preserve work-related documents, a move that generally happens either when companies anticipate litigation or in response to subpoenas or other ongoing investigative tools.
Leading lawmakers like Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, have also urged "financial watchdogs to look into what led to FTX's collapse."
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
Ethereum price has rallied 20% since the devastating liquidation occurred during the US midterm elections earlier in the week. The smaller time frames suggest ETH is in full control by the bears.
Bitcoin price rebounds by 14% as US inflation eases
Bitcoin price is witnessing an applaudable retaliation following the monsoon-style crash experienced earlier in the week. As the price ascends, investors question whether or not a secure market bottom is in.
XLM price recovers after massive sell-off aided by two stablecoins launching on Stellar
Stellar price appears to be crawling back from the abyss after massive widespread declines were witnessed across the crypto market. The cross-border money remittance token tagged support at $0.0796 before rebounding.
Is Justin Sun's TRON empire a collateral in the FTX vs. Binance crypto war?
Crypto experts have accused the owner of troubled crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), of triggering a depeg in Tron network’s stablecoin USDD as revenge against rival exchange Binance which owns a large holding of the stablecoin.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.