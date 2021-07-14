What you need to know on Thursday, July 15:
The dollar edged lower against all of its major rivals, as US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell made dovish comments in his semi-annual testimony. He said that the central bank would deliver powerful support until the economic recovery is complete. He added that inflation is expected to remain elevated in the upcoming months before easing, and acting prematurely would be a mistake.
Dollar’s rivals were limited and uneven. The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.3850, while GBP/USD trades in the 1.3850 price zone. AUD/USD consolidates gains near a daily high at 0.7485, ahead of Australian employment data.
The USD/CAD pair closed the day unchanged at around 1.2510, as the CAD suffered from a less aggressive Bank of Canada. The central bank left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following the July policy meeting as expected. Also, the BoC decided to reduce the target of weekly net asset purchases of the government of Canada bonds to C$2 billion from C$3 billion, and still guides a possible rate hike for the second half of 2022.
Gold prices soared, with the bright metal nearing $1,830 a troy ounce for the first time since mid-June. Crude oil prices were sharply down after the release of US oil stockpiles, which decreased by 7.9 million barrels in the week ended July 9. WTI finished the day at $72.60 a barrel.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Powell says private cryptos may not be necessary, while BTC nears a volatility surge
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advanced on dollar’s weakness, upside still limited
The EUR/USD pair advanced on Wednesday as the greenback shed ground following dovish comments from Fed’s Powell. Still, the pair trades near its lowest in three months.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data
GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Fed Chair Powell downed the dollar by rejecting a discussion of tapering.
XAU/USD jumps to one-month tops on Powell’s remarks
Gold caught some aggressive bids and shot to near one-month tops, around the $1,830 region during the early North American session. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was triggered by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments.
Bitcoin investors in extreme fear, unaware of incoming bullish supply shock
Fear and Greed index shows that fear gripped marketS for over 60 days in a row. Popularity and demand for altcoins with small market capitalization have increased. No big spikes are noted in BTC net flows.
Powell comments weigh on yields and the US dollar
US markets have opened higher, making fresh record highs and ignoring the weakness in today’s Asia and European session with the latest PPI numbers for June appearing to offer the prospect that inflationary pressure is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.