Forex Today: Pound Sterling benefits from UK inflation data, markets await central bank speak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 20:

Pound Sterling gathers strength against its peers early Wednesday, supported by the stronger-than-forecast inflation readings for October. Later in the day, investors will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of England (BoE) policymakers.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.06% -0.22% 0.51% -0.08% 0.05% 0.14% 0.20% EUR -0.06% -0.28% 0.46% -0.14% -0.02% 0.07% 0.13% GBP 0.22% 0.28% 0.71% 0.14% 0.26% 0.36% 0.42% JPY -0.51% -0.46% -0.71% -0.59% -0.47% -0.39% -0.32% CAD 0.08% 0.14% -0.14% 0.59% 0.12% 0.22% 0.28% AUD -0.05% 0.02% -0.26% 0.47% -0.12% 0.10% 0.16% NZD -0.14% -0.07% -0.36% 0.39% -0.22% -0.10% 0.06% CHF -0.20% -0.13% -0.42% 0.32% -0.28% -0.16% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The UK's Office for National Statistics announced on Wednesday that annual inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to 2.3% in October from 1.7% in September. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.3% in the same period, coming in above the market expectation of 3.1%. On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.6% after staying unchanged in September. Finally, the Retail Price Index was up 3.4% on a yearly basis, compared to 2.7% in September. GBP/USD edged higher with the immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen trading in positive territory slightly above 1.2700.

Escalating geopolitical tensions caused investors to seek refuge on Tuesday, allowing the US Dollar (USD) to stay resilient against its major rivals following Monday's decline. The USD Index closed the day virtually unchanged and started to edge slightly higher early Wednesday. Reuters reported that Ukraine has struck an arms depot about 100 km inside Russia, near the town of Karaches, using US ATACMS missiles. Wall Street's main indexes closed mixed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. In the European morning on Wednesday, US stock index futures trade modestly higher.

Gold benefited from the risk-averse market atmosphere and rose nearly 0.8% on Tuesday. After reaching its highest level in a week above $2,640 in the early Asian session on Wednesday, XAU/USD retreated to the $2,630 area.

During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), China's central bank, announced that it left the one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.10% and 3.60%, respectively. This decision came in line with the market expectation. After ending the third consecutive day in positive territory, AUD/USD inched higher earlier in the day but declined below 0.6530 by the European morning.

EUR/USD recovered late Tuesday after falling toward 1.0520 and closed the day virtually unchanged. The pair trades in a tight range below 1.0600 to start the European session. The European Central Bank will release Negotiated Wage Rates data for the third quarter on Wednesday. Later in the day, ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver a welcome address at the ECB conference on financial stability and macroprudential policy in Frankfurt, Germany.

USD/JPY gathers bullish momentum and trades near 155.50 in the European morning following Tuesday's choppy action. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to deliver a speech in the Asian session on Thursday.