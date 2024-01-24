Forex Today: PMI data and BoC policy announcements to ramp up volatility

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 24:
Following Tuesday's choppy action, financial markets remain relatively quiet early Wednesday. S&P Global will release the Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for Germany, the Euro area, the UK and the US later in the day. In the American trading hours, the Bank of Canada (BoC) will announce monetary policy decisions.
The US Dollar came under bearish pressure early Tuesday, with the USD Index (DXY) falling below 103.00 for the first time in a week in the European session. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by the bearish opening in Wall Street, helped DXY gain traction in the second half of the day. A late rally in technology stocks, however, limited the USD's gains. Early Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to move sideways above 4% and US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.22%
|-0.06%
|0.19%
|0.27%
|-0.26%
|0.18%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.23%
|-0.31%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.49%
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|GBP
|0.05%
|0.30%
|0.24%
|0.35%
|-0.19%
|0.25%
|0.15%
|CAD
|-0.19%
|0.04%
|-0.26%
|0.07%
|-0.45%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.01%
|-0.33%
|-0.05%
|-0.51%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|0.26%
|0.49%
|0.24%
|0.37%
|0.51%
|0.46%
|0.33%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|0.07%
|-0.25%
|0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.44%
|-0.08%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|0.14%
|-0.17%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|-0.30%
|0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The BoC is widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 5% following the January policy meeting. Governor Tiff Macklem will comment on the policy outlook and respond to questions at a press conference starting at 15:30 GMT. Following Monday's upsurge, USD/CAD encountered resistance at around 1.3500 and closed in negative territory on Tuesday. The pair holds steady at around 1.3450 in the European morning.
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday but reversed its direction in the second half of the day and touched its weakest level in over a month near 1.0820. The pair staged a technical correction during the Asian trading hours and was last seen fluctuating in a tight channel above 1.0850.
After coming within a touching distance of 1.2750, GBP/USD turned south and registered marginal losses on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, the pair holds above 1.2700.
The data from Australia showed that the Judo Bank Composite PMI improved to 48.1 in January from 46.9 in December. AUD/USD ignored this data and was last seen moving sideways below 0.6600.
The Consumer Price Index in New Zealand rose 4.7% on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter, following the 5.6% increase recorded in the previous quarter. This reading matched the market expectation and failed to trigger a noticeable reaction. At the time of press, NZD/USD was virtually unchanged on the day near 0.6100.
Following a sharp decline seen in the early European session on Tuesday, USD/JPY turned north and erased its daily losses. The pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and retreated below 148.00 early Wednesday.
For the fourth consecutive trading day, Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday. In the European morning, XAU/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow band above $2,020.
(This article was corrected at 07:32 GMT to say that the USD/JPY erased its daily losses, not gains)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD further downside cannot be ruled out
The EUR/USD trades on a stronger note during the early European session on Wednesday. The major pair has flirted with the weekly lows of 1.0821 and rebounded to 1.0862. However, the potential upside seems limited as investors turn cautious ahead of the ECB interest rate decision on Thursday.
GBP/USD improves to near 1.2700 followed by the monthly high
GBP/USD recovers its recent gains, trading higher near 1.2690 during the early European hours on Wednesday. The psychological level at 1.2700 appears as the immediate resistance followed by the weekly high of 1.2747 aligned with the major barrier at 1.2750.
Gold price drifts lower in a familiar range, traders await this week’s key US macro data
Gold price meets with a fresh supply on early Wednesday and erodes a part of the overnight modest gains back closer to the $2,040-2,042 supply zone. However, the precious metal remains confined in a multi-day-old trading range.
SEC files reply backing its motion to compel against Ripple; XRP price rebounds from Aug 2023 low
The SEC is attempting to flip one of its biggest losses into some semblance of a victory. This is evident by the most recent filing from the regulatory body against Ripple seeking court intervention over undisclosed document requests.
Flash PMIs and Bank of Canada rate decision in focus
If the ECB ever had a reason to think about cutting rates, then today’s manufacturing and services PMIs would offer a compelling reason but for the fact that headline inflation is at 2.9% and core inflation is at 3.4%, and policymakers have insisted that tackling prices is their priority.