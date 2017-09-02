Forex Today: NZD dumped on RBNZ jawboning, Fedspeaks - Key

The Kiwi emerged the weakest currency in Asia, after having faced strong offer the RBNZ talked the exchange rate level, while standing pat on the interest rates decision. While its OZ neighbor, the Aussie, also kept losses amid unimpressive business confidence numbers and tumbling Aus yields. The US dollar remained broadly higher, and staged a solid rebound versus the yen, in wake of BOJ deputy governor Nakaso’s comments.

Looking ahead, the EUR calendar remains absolutely data-dry, with the only German trade balance data due to be reported ahead of the European open. RBA’s governor is expected to be on the wires during the European hours. While from the US, we have the jobless claims and wholesale inventories data, besides, the speeches from FOMC members Evans and Bullard.

Main topics in Asia

1.RBNZ Monetary Policy Decision -

RBNZ: "We doubt the market will fully embrace the RBNZ’s neutral tone" - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted today's RBNZ and offered a bullish outlook from the market for the bird.

RBNZ reviewed:"Overall, we agree with the spirit of the Statement" - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted that the OCR was maintained at 1.75% as expected and said there was never a realistic chance of any other outcome.

RBNZ's Wheeler: Cash rate likely to stay low

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Wheeler, speaking at a parliamentary select committee, notes that the cash rate is likely to stay low.

RBNZ McDermott: Uncomfortable with level of the NZ dollar

Speaking in an interview following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy decision today.

2. Australia's NAB business confidence: mixed signals about the outlook

The NAB Quarterly Business Survey is providing some mixed signals about the outlook.

3. BOJ’s Nakaso: It’s important to persistently pursue powerful monetary easing

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) deputy governor Nakaso crossed the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the price outlook and long-term interest rate target.

Key focus for the week ahead

US: Key Events ahead - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura take us through a series of economic events from the US docket lined up for release later in the NA session today.

Japan's Abe hopes promises on jobs, defense will temper Trump's tone on trade - RTRS

Japanese PM Abe is set to meet the US President Trump for a summit in Washington on Friday, with the Japanese officials have been promised by security assurances from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Sources: Japan PM Abe to propose US-Japan cabinet level talks with Trump - RTRS

Reuters quotes sources familiar with the matter, citing that Japan’s PM Abe is expected to propose US-Japan cabinet level talks with Trump on macroeconomy, trade and security. The meeting is scheduled on Feb 10th, Friday.