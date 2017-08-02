BOJ’s Nakaso: It’s important to persistently pursue powerful monetary easing

By Dhwani Mehta

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) deputy governor Nakaso crossed the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the price outlook and long-term interest rate target.

Key Headlines:

What's most important is to persistently pursue powerful monetary easing

Some in markets argue BOJ might mull raising long-term rate target, but momentum toward hitting price goal not yet sufficient

Risks to economic, price outlook remain skewed to downside

Global rise in stocks, long-term rates reflects improvements in economic fundamentals, not just hopes for trump's policies

Rises in Japan exports, output gaining momentum, broadening to various sectors

Still a long way to go to achieve price goal