BOJ’s Nakaso: It’s important to persistently pursue powerful monetary easing

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) deputy governor Nakaso crossed the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the price outlook and long-term interest rate target.

Key Headlines:

What's most important is to persistently pursue powerful monetary easing

Some in markets argue BOJ might mull raising long-term rate target, but momentum toward hitting price goal not yet sufficient

Risks to economic, price outlook remain skewed to downside

Global rise in stocks, long-term rates reflects improvements in economic fundamentals, not just hopes for trump's policies

Rises in Japan exports, output gaining momentum, broadening to various sectors

Still a long way to go to achieve price goal