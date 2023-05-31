Forex Today: Mood sours ahead of German inflation data, Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, May 31:
Market participants have turned cautious mid-week amid growing concerns over the US debt-limit bill facing resistance at both chambers of Congress after the House Rules Committee advanced it by a slim 7-6 margin on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from risk aversion mid-week ahead of JOLTS Job Openings data for April and Fedspeak. In the European session, Germany's Destatis will publish inflation data for May.
Reflecting the souring market mood, US stock index futures are down between 0.35% and 0.45%. The US Dollar Index edges higher toward 104.50 following Tuesday slide and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is already losing 1% on the day below 3.7%.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from China revealed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to contract at a slightly faster pace in May than in April with the NBS Manufacturing PMI falling to 48.8 from 49.2. In the same period, the Non-Manufacturing PMI declined to 54.5 from 56.4 but came in much higher than the market expectation of 50.7.
AUD/USD came under bearish pressure in the Asian session and the pair was last seen trading at its lowest level since early November below 0.6500. The data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.8% on a yearly basis in April, higher than 6.3% recorded in March. While testifying before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe reiterated that entrenched inflation would lead to higher interest rates and unemployment but these comments failed to help the Aussie find a footing.
EUR/USD rose toward 1.0750 and closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The renewed USD strength, however, weighed on the pair early Wednesday and dragged it back below 1.0700. In Germany, the annual Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is forecast to rise 6.8%, compared to 7.6% in April.
USD/CAD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.3650 area early Wednesday. Later in the day, first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth from Canada will be watched closely by market participants.
USD/JPY closed the second straight day in negative territory on Tuesday and continued to stretch lower early Wednesday, pressured by falling US T-bond yields. The pair was last seen trading slightly above 139.50.
GBP/USD held steady above 1.2400 on Tuesday but lost its traction mid-week. The pair stays on the back foot in the European morning and pushes lower toward 1.2350.
Gold price benefited from retreating US yields on Tuesday and rose toward $1,960. XAU/USD consolidates its recent gains on Wednesday and fluctuates above $1,950.
Bitcoin turned south early Wednesday and fell toward $27,000, losing more than 2% on the day. Ethereum registered marginal gains on Tuesday but reversed its direction on Wednesday. At the time of press, ETH/USD was down more than 1% on the day at $1,870
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0650 in European trading. Dismal China's Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety support the safe-haven US Dollar while markets pare ECB rate hike bets after softer French inflation data. German inflation data, Fedspeak and US House vote eyed.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2350 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in the European session. Markets stay jittery amid China growth worries and ahead of the US House vote on the debt deal. Hawkish Fed's Mester underpins the ongoing US Dollar upsurge. More Fedspeak in focus.
Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors
Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.