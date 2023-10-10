Forex Today: Mixed action in markets as focus stays on geopolitics

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 10:
Financial markets trade mixed early Tuesday as investors keep an eye on headlines surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. The US Dollar (USD) Index clings to small recovery gains slightly above 106.00 following Monday's pullback, while US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged in the early European session. In the absence of high-impact data releases, market participants will pay close attention to speeches from central bankers, including European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.18%
|0.20%
|0.38%
|0.44%
|0.45%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|0.29%
|0.39%
|0.35%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.19%
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|0.20%
|0.27%
|0.27%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|-0.21%
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|0.17%
|0.27%
|0.23%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|-0.38%
|-0.31%
|-0.21%
|-0.18%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.33%
|JPY
|-0.43%
|-0.38%
|-0.29%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.41%
|NZD
|-0.48%
|-0.40%
|-0.30%
|-0.27%
|-0.09%
|0.01%
|-0.42%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.36%
|0.41%
|0.40%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Following a bearish opening, Wall Street's main indexes gained traction and closed in positive territory despite escalating geopolitical tensions. Dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials made it difficult for the USD to find demand in the American session and helped the risk mood improve. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield opened sharply lower below 4.7% following a three-day weekend.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces said that a dozens of fighter jets attacked more than 200 targets in Gaza overnight. Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that shelters in Gaza were at 90% capacity, with more than 137,000 people seeking refuge.
During the Asian trading hours, Chinese property developer Country Garden said that it was facing significant uncertainty about asset disposals and warned that it might not be able to meet offshore debt obligations. Despite this development, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained nearly 1% on a daily basis, while Shanghai Composite lost more than 0.5%.
After starting the week on the back foot and edging lower in the European trading hours, EUR/USD staged a rebound and closed flat on Monday. Early Tuesday, the pair stretched higher and stabilized above 1.0550.
GBP/USD found support after dropping toward 1.2150 on Monday and ended the day above 1.2200. In the European morning, the pair lost its recovery momentum and went into a consolidation phase below 1.2250.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) is considering raising the fiscal year (FY) 2023/24 core Consumer Price Index (CPI) estimate to near 3% from the 2.5% forecast in July, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing some sources with knowledge of the matter. USD/JPY showed no immediate reaction to this headline and was last seen trading in positive territory near 149.00.
Gold benefited from safe-haven demand and falling US Treasury bond yields and reached its highest point in 10 days above $1,860 before retreating slightly below that level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.