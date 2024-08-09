Forex Today: Markets stabilize following latest bout of risk rally

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 9:

Financial markets hold steady on the last trading of a week that featured extremely volatile action in a variety of asset classes. Following Thursday's risk rally, US stock index futures trade flat in the European morning on Friday. The July jobs report from Canada will be the only data highlighted in the economic calendar in the second half of the day.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.14% 0.29% 0.31% -1.02% -1.35% -1.22% 0.97% EUR 0.14% 0.35% 0.29% -1.01% -1.20% -1.19% 1.00% GBP -0.29% -0.35% 0.00% -1.33% -1.54% -1.53% 0.63% JPY -0.31% -0.29% 0.00% -1.28% -1.69% -1.49% 0.68% CAD 1.02% 1.01% 1.33% 1.28% -0.30% -0.19% 1.81% AUD 1.35% 1.20% 1.54% 1.69% 0.30% 0.02% 2.21% NZD 1.22% 1.19% 1.53% 1.49% 0.19% -0.02% 2.19% CHF -0.97% -1.00% -0.63% -0.68% -1.81% -2.21% -2.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Wall Street's main indexes registered impressive gains on Thursday as fears over a continuation of the unwinding of the Japanese Yen (JPY) eased. Meanwhile, de-escalation of geopolitical tensions further helped the risk mood improve. According to the CNN, Iran could refrain from attacking Israel in exchange for a ceasefire in Gaza.

After posting modest gains for three consecutive days, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to have stabilized above 103.00 in the early European session. In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates in a narrow channel slightly below 4% after rising over 5% in the previous three days.

During the Asian trading hours, the data from China showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5% on a monthly basis in July. This reading followed the 0.2% decrease recorded in June and came in above the market expectation for an increase of 0.3%. AUD/USD gained more than 1% on Thursday and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase at around 0.6600 on Friday.

EUR/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction for the second straight day on Thursday. Early Friday, the pair continues to move sideways above 1.0900.

GBP/USD finally benefited from improving risk mood and gathered recovery momentum on Thursday, rising over 0.4% on a daily basis. The pair continues to edge higher in the European session and was last seen trading a few pips above 1.2770.

USD/JPY built on Wednesday's gains and closed in the green on Thursday. The pair stays relatively quiet in the European morning and trades in a tight channel above 147.00.

Gold staged a decisive rebound and continued to push higher after breaking above $2,400 on Thursday, snapping a six-day losing streak. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet and trades at around $2,420.