Forex Today: Markets return from long weekend with hope, first NFP hint eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 1:
Investors are cautiously optimistic as UK and US traders return, pushing the dollar down and gold up. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Fede speakers stands out on a busy economic calendar. COVID-19 remains of worry in Asia but is in retreat in Europe and the US.
American traders return from the long Memorial Day weekend to a marginally weaker US dollar, despite an increase in Treasury yields. S&P 500 futures are on the rise.
The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May serves as the first hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls release, yet the inflation component could have the most significant impact. Fears that the world's largest economy could be overheating are weighing on markets.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
Federal Reserve Governors Randal Quarles and Lael Brainard are scheduled to speak later in the day and may signal potential moves toward the bank's decision later this month. Speculation of tapering is rising following upbeat economic data.
The greenback is retreating against the pound amid hopes that the UK vaccination campaign is ramped up. Immunization optimism trumps concerns about the Indian variant of coronavirus that could delay the June 21 reopening. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later. Speculation about a rate hike in 2021 is prevalent.
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.22, benefiting from dollar weakness and hope that Germany could remove covid restrictions shortly, responding to falling cases. Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Indexes for the services sector are set to be upbeat. Preliminary inflation statistics for May are forecast to print a moderate increase in the headline Consumer Price Index.
The Reserve Bank of Australia left its policy unchanged as expected and acknowledged the fast recovery. Nevertheless, the Canberra-based institution is holding back on tapering its bond buys, perhaps waiting for the Fed. AUD/USD is edging higher.
China hiked the demand from financial institutions to and now requires 15% minimum in foreign reserves against 5% in an attempt to push the yuan lower. The currency appreciated to the highest since 2018.
OPEC+ members are meeting on Tuesday and could decide to increase oil production in response to rising demand and higher prices. It is unclear if this additional output comes from Saudi Arabia or Iran, as the latter may be allowed to export crude if nuclear talks in Vienna end with a deal.
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating their gains, with Bitcoin hovering near $37,000 and Ethereum changing hands around $2,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.2200, eyes on Eurozone CPI, US PMI
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as bulls take a breather after two-month uptrend. Strong US Treasury yields fail to trigger US dollar rebound amid stimulus hopes. Eurozone inflation eagerly awaited ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD eases below 1.4250 as US dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is off the three-year highs, trading below 1.4250 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Optimism around the UK reopening continues to keep the pound underpinned. UK/US Manufacturing PMIs and Brexit headlines eyed.
Gold’s rally to $1930 likely at risk, as Treasury yields rebound
Gold price ended May with an 8% gain, recording the best monthly rise in ten, courtesy of the dovish Fed expectations and a broad surge in the commodity complex. Gold awaits the Eurozone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh cues.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
The key drivers for the week ahead
At the start of a new month there are some key questions that investors need to ask themselves. Firstly, will the sell in May go away strategy work in this most unusual of years?