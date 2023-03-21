Forex Today: Markets remain tentative following Monday's choppy action

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 21:
Market participants refrain from committing to large positions early Tuesday following Monday's chaotic action. ZEW Survey for the Euro area and Germany will be featured in the European economic docket. Later in the day, Statistics Canada will publish inflation figures. Finally, Existing Home Sales from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the early American session.
Risk flows dominated the market action at the beginning of the week but the sharp decline witnessed in the global bond yields in the European session caused investors to take a step back. Nevertheless, Wall Street's main indexes managed to close in positive territory on Monday and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 3.4%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar struggled to stay resilient against its rivals.
Early Tuesday, the US Dollar Index holds steady slightly below 103.50 and the 10-year US T-bond yield fluctuates between 3.4% and 3.5%. US stock index futures are up around 0.2%, reflecting a slight improvement in risk sentiment.
EUR/USD took advantage of the broad-based US Dollar weakness and closed above 1.0700. The pair stays in a consolidation phase near Monday's closing level. "We are very confident that capital and liquidity positions of the Euro area banks are well in excess of requirements," European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said while testifying before the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs on Monday.
GBP/USD gained nearly 100 pips on Monday and registered its highest daily close since early February. The pair stages a technical correction early Tuesday and was last seen trading modestly lower on the day near 1.2250.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting minutes revealed in the Asian session that policymakers agreed to reconsider the case for a pause, "recognizing that pausing would allow additional time to reassess the outlook for the economy." Although AUD/USD climbed to a daily high of 0.6720 with the initial reaction, it struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was trading near 0.6700.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada is expected to decline to 5.4% on a yearly basis in February from 5.9% in January. On Monday, recovering crude oil prices helped the commodity-sensitive loonie find demand and USD/CAD closed in negative territory below 1.3700. The pair consolidates Monday's losses and stays slightly below 1.3700 early Tuesday.
Gold price lost its traction after having climbed to fresh multi-month highs above $2,000 on Monday and ended the day deep in the red. XAU/USD struggles to stage a rebound in the European morning and fluctuates below $1,980.
Following last week's impressive rally, Bitcoin corrected lower and closed below $28,000. As of writing, BTC/USD was down nearly 1% on the day at around $27,600. Ethereum fell nearly 3% on Monday and continues to edge lower toward $1,700 early Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.