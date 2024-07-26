Forex Today: Markets remain cautious ahead of US PCE inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 26:

Following the mixed action seen in financial markets on Thursday, investors cling to a cautious stance on Friday. The US economic docket will feature Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, for June later in the day, alongside Personal Income and Personal Spending figures. Finally, the University of Michigan will release revisions to July Consumer Sentiment Index data.

According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate, the United States' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 2.8% in the second quarter. This reading followed the 1.4% growth recorded in the first quarter and came in above the market expectation of 2%. Other details of the GDP report showed that the Gross Domestic Product Price Index rose 2.3% in the second quarter, coming in below the market expectation of 2.6%, while the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 2.9% on a quarterly basis, below the 3.7% increase registered in the first quarter but above analysts' estimate of 2.7%.

After edging lower during the European trading hours, the US Dollar (USD) Index gained traction and erased its losses to close the day flat on upbeat GDP data on Thursday. Early Friday, the USD Index stays in a consolidation phase below 104.50, US stock index futures trade marginally higher and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extends its sideways grind above 4.2%.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.32% 0.40% -2.20% 0.73% 2.01% 2.08% -0.59% EUR -0.32% 0.07% -2.54% 0.39% 1.73% 1.70% -0.97% GBP -0.40% -0.07% -2.71% 0.28% 1.66% 1.61% -1.06% JPY 2.20% 2.54% 2.71% 3.03% 4.39% 4.34% 1.59% CAD -0.73% -0.39% -0.28% -3.03% 1.37% 1.34% -1.32% AUD -2.01% -1.73% -1.66% -4.39% -1.37% -0.04% -2.67% NZD -2.08% -1.70% -1.61% -4.34% -1.34% 0.04% -2.59% CHF 0.59% 0.97% 1.06% -1.59% 1.32% 2.67% 2.59% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Japan showed that the Tokyo Consumer Price Index rose 2.2% on a yearly basis in July, down slightly from the 2.3% increase recorded in June. Tokyo CPI ex Food, Energy rose 1.5% in the same period. After touching its weakest level since early May below 152.00, USD/JPY staged a rebound in the American session on Thursday. Early Friday, the pair stays in a consolidation phase, slightly below 154.00.

Following a two-day decline, EUR/USD found a foothold and closed the day virtually unchanged on Thursday. The pair stays relatively quiet and moves up and down in a tight channel at around 1.0850 in the European morning.

GBP/USD failed to shake off the bearish pressure on Thursday and slumped to its lowest level in two weeks at 1.2850. The pair holds above this level early Friday but struggles to gather recovery momentum.

Gold lost more than 1% on Thursday on growing concerns over a worsening Chinese economic outlook. XAU/USD stages a technical correction in the European morning on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day at around $2,370.