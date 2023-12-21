Forex Today: Markets quiet down ahead of US GDP revisions

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 21:
Major currency pairs stay relatively calm early Thursday as investors wait for the US Bureau of Economic Analysis to publish final revisions to the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The US economic calendar will also offer weekly Jobless Claims and Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Survey for December.
After edging lower in the first half of the day on Wednesday, the US Dollar (USD) Index staged a late rebound to close the day with marginal gains. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by the bearish action in Wall Street's main indexes, helped the USD find demand in the American session. Additionally, upbeat consumer sentiment and housing data supported the currency. Early Thursday, the USD Index seems to have gone into a consolidation phase below 102.50. US stock index futures trade in positive territory in the European morning, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovers toward 3.9%. The US' annualized GDP growth is expected to be confirmed at 5.2% in Q3.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.46%
|0.28%
|-0.16%
|-0.68%
|0.56%
|-0.54%
|-0.97%
|EUR
|0.46%
|0.74%
|0.31%
|-0.21%
|1.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.50%
|GBP
|-0.28%
|-0.74%
|-0.44%
|-0.96%
|0.28%
|-0.83%
|-1.26%
|CAD
|0.16%
|-0.31%
|0.43%
|-0.53%
|0.71%
|-0.39%
|-0.82%
|AUD
|0.67%
|0.22%
|0.96%
|0.53%
|1.23%
|0.14%
|-0.29%
|JPY
|-0.56%
|-1.02%
|-0.26%
|-0.70%
|-1.26%
|-1.09%
|-1.55%
|NZD
|0.53%
|0.07%
|0.82%
|0.39%
|-0.14%
|1.09%
|-0.43%
|CHF
|0.95%
|0.49%
|1.23%
|0.80%
|0.28%
|1.52%
|0.42%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
EUR/USD turned south and registered losses on Wednesday after closing the first two trading days of the week in the green. Early Thursday, the pair fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.0950.
Following the sharp decline seen after softer-than-forecast inflation data from the UK, GBP/USD stabilized slightly below 1.2650 on Thursday. On Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics will release Retail Sales and third-quarter GDP data.
USD/JPY edged lower on Wednesday after posting strong gains following the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy announcements earlier in the week but managed to find a foothold near 143.00 on Thursday. The National Consumer Price Index data and the minutes of the BoJ's December policy meeting will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the early trading hours of Friday.
After dropping to a fresh multi-month low near 1.3300, USD/CAD regained its traction and closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The pullback seen in crude oil prices made it difficult for the commodity-sensitive Loonie to continue to outperform the USD. Statistics Canada will release October Retail Sales data later in the day.
Gold price turned south and declined to the $2,030 area on Wednesday. Falling US Treasury bond yields, however, allowed XAU/USD to limit its losses. Early Thursday, the pair moves up and down in a narrow band below $2,040.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains ground above 0.6800, US PCE data eyed
The AUD/USD pair gains ground above the 0.6800 mark, the highest in five months during the early Asian session on Friday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the softer US Dollar and risk appetite. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6801, down 0.02% on the day.
EUR/USD hovers aorund 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure
EUR/USD is testing levels above 1.1000 as the US Dollar remains under pressure. Higher Treasury yields are not helping the Greenback. US economic data came in mixed on Thursday, ahead of Friday's crucial Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Core PCE). The US Dollar Index posted the lowest daily close since July.
Gold at the upper end of its weekly range
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward $2,050 in the American session on Thursday. Following the downward revision to Q3 US GDP growth, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield slumped to its lowest level since July below 3.9%, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
XRP price finds support as Ripple maps the power of AI and blockchain in cybersecurity and financial services
Ripple price seems to have found support above the $0.6000 psychological, but the odds still favor the downside. Meanwhile, a Ripple executive has picked into what the future holds for Ripple, dissecting the convergence of AI and blockchain and its potential to revolutionize cybersecurity and financial services.
Navigating the last major data release of the year
The week concludes with the last major data release for the year, the core PCE price index. If projections of a 0% monthly change for November hold, the six-month annualized calculation would settle at 2%, aligning with the Fed's definition of price stability.